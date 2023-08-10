Home » Shell Energy Stadium Hosts Thrilling Tigres vs Monterrey Match in Leagues Cup
Sports

Shell Energy Stadium Hosts Thrilling Tigres vs Monterrey Match in Leagues Cup

by admin
Shell Energy Stadium Hosts Thrilling Tigres vs Monterrey Match in Leagues Cup

Shell Energy Stadium Opens its Doors for Tigres vs Monterrey Match in Leagues Cup

On Tuesday, August 8, the highly anticipated duel between Tigres UANL and Monterrey took place at the newly inaugurated Shell Energy Stadium. This match was a part of the round of 16 in the Leagues Cup tournament.

After an intense 90 minutes of action in Houston, Rayados emerged as the winners, securing another victory in the Clásico Regio. A notable moment came when Sergio Canales made his debut as a starter for Monterrey and proved to be a crucial player for his team. In the final minutes of the game, Canales perfectly executed a penalty kick, leading his team to victory and securing their spot in the quarterfinals.

The match between Tigres and Monterrey was closely watched by football fans around the world. In-depth details of the game can be found on GOAL, where all aspects and highlights of this thrilling encounter are covered.

Notably, this match will also be remembered as the first time Sergio Canales scored a goal for Rayados, further cementing his place in the team. His remarkable performance will undoubtedly boost his confidence and make him a key player for the upcoming matches.

Football enthusiasts and fans of both teams can now relish in the excitement of the Clásico Regio and eagerly await the next intense showdown between Tigres and Monterrey.

See also  CRESTE DEL RESEGONE SKYRACE | sportdimontagna.com

You may also like

Real Madrid presents its third kit

Shameful match. A 26-0 win? Above all, don’t...

Fabien Galthié before the second test against Scotland:...

Ex-hurdle sprinter Taylor new Sportunion Vice – sport.ORF.at

Women’s World Cup 2023: Japan and Sweden meet...

Shohei Ohtani Dominates as Angels Defeat Giants 4-1

World Cup 2023 build-up: France v Scotland –...

Shanghai Shenhua Bounces Back to Second Place in...

Nymburk’s basketball players were strengthened by Bohačík, the...

The Suns to retire the number 31 and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy