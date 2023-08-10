Shell Energy Stadium Hosts Thrilling Tigres vs Monterrey Match in Leagues Cup

Shell Energy Stadium Opens its Doors for Tigres vs Monterrey Match in Leagues Cup

On Tuesday, August 8, the highly anticipated duel between Tigres UANL and Monterrey took place at the newly inaugurated Shell Energy Stadium. This match was a part of the round of 16 in the Leagues Cup tournament.

After an intense 90 minutes of action in Houston, Rayados emerged as the winners, securing another victory in the Clásico Regio. A notable moment came when Sergio Canales made his debut as a starter for Monterrey and proved to be a crucial player for his team. In the final minutes of the game, Canales perfectly executed a penalty kick, leading his team to victory and securing their spot in the quarterfinals.

The match between Tigres and Monterrey was closely watched by football fans around the world. In-depth details of the game can be found on GOAL, where all aspects and highlights of this thrilling encounter are covered.

Notably, this match will also be remembered as the first time Sergio Canales scored a goal for Rayados, further cementing his place in the team. His remarkable performance will undoubtedly boost his confidence and make him a key player for the upcoming matches.

Football enthusiasts and fans of both teams can now relish in the excitement of the Clásico Regio and eagerly await the next intense showdown between Tigres and Monterrey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

