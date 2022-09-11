Original title: Shen Jing’s first European Cup high-profile ending will he become the Rockets version of Jokic?

In a European Cup round of 16 matchup just concluded today, Turkey suffered a strange comeback and unfortunately lost to the French team, and the journey of this European Cup has been frozen.

For the 20-year-old Alperon Shenjing, this is the first time in his basketball career that he has represented the adult national team in a major international tournament, and he has also handed over a gorgeous data sheet for his first trip to the European Cup.

In 6 games, Shen Jing averaged 16.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, while shooting 56.6% from the field. Among them, during the group stage, he also scored 20+ points in three consecutive games, and once became the top scorer in the Turkish team.

In fact, before joining the NBA, Shen Jing was already the MVP of the Turkish league and one of the top players of his age in Europe. Last season, in the Rockets, Shen Jing experienced a new polishing on the physical and technical levels. He received personal guidance from the legendary center Olajuwon. He started off the bench and went through most of the season before putting his talent on the line. release gradually.

Shen Jing has a very high ball quotient, delicate footwork and passing skills. In some respects, the Rockets trained him according to the standards of the two-time MVP Jokic, and this kind of careful cultivation was also carried out this year. European Cup harvest fruit. In the group stage, Shen Jing’s self-confidence can clearly be felt. In terms of inside attack, he can flexibly use his skill pack, whether it is to use his height and strength to attack, or to throw off defenders through delicate footwork in the low position. It’s also more fluid than the NBA rookie season.

In three consecutive 20+ games, Shen Jing even tasted the thrill of abuse of vegetables and dimensionality reduction. In actual combat, some of his technical details have also undergone subtle changes. For example, his shooting linkage has been improved to a certain extent. For example, he has also slightly simplified his preparations when making free throws, and he will no longer speak to basketball. The spell is…

Shen Jing’s growth on the European Cup stage will of course be seen by the Rockets’ top management and the Rockets’ coaching staff. In fact, since the end of last season, the Rockets have revealed the signal of cultivating Shen Jing and letting him serve as the core of the inside line in the future. This summer, the Rockets traded away Christian Wood, another inside player in the team, thus further proclaiming Shen Jing’s determination to righteousness and clearing the final obstacle for his superior position.

But it must be pointed out that this European Cup, Shen Jing was not smooth all the way. He was able to play the “vegetarian madman” in the dialogues with Bulgaria, Georgia and Belgium, but he was also caught in the competition with Spain and France. great trouble. In the battle with the top team in Spain, Shen Jing was under the restriction of Rockets teammate Garuba, and it became very difficult to score.

In the knockout round against France, Shen Jing was completely at a disadvantage in the face of Gobert, the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner. Compared with Gobert’s large double-double of 20 points and 17 rebounds, Shen Jing’s offense and defense were very limited, scoring only 8 points, 5 rebounds and 1 steal. In the third quarter, Turkey set off a frenzy of chasing points, and Shen Jing was not one of the participants. In the final stage of the game, due to dissatisfaction with his performance, the coaching staff also completely put him on the bench.

Obviously, Shen Jing still has a lot of flaws that need to be made up. Next, when he returns to the Rockets, there are also new advanced courses waiting for him.

However, it should be pointed out that when Jokic was 20 years old, he had just played for the Nuggets and had just turned from a substitute to a starter. He averaged only 10 points and 7 rebounds per game. He even Did not get the opportunity to show his ability in the national team.

In contrast, at the age of 20, Shen Jing already has a teacher Yue and has never had a resume. Whether it is the presence of the stadium or the actual output in the game, he is also better than the teacher Yue of the same period. In this year's European Cup, Shen Jing also experienced some disappointing moments, but compared with his rapid growth, these small setbacks seem insignificant and insignificant… (Poirot)





