Original title: Shen Menglu scored 2 goals in 5 games and was selected as the best player candidate tournament to promote the development of women’s football

Do you want to receive such sports information and commentary every day? Please click Follow in the upper right corner of this article, thank you for your support.

Shen Menglu, an excellent domestic player, has been performing very well since she started her overseas career. The Celtic team played by Shen Menglu and Shen Mengyu has established itself as the absolute main force in the Scottish Super League. And was highly praised by the head coach. The Scottish Women’s Super League officially announced the shortlist for the best player in March, and Shen Menglu, an outstanding Chinese women’s football player, was selected.

Shen Menglu scored 2 goals in the last 5 games with the Celtics women’s football team, and performed very well. Shen Menglu’s position in the Fengxian midfielder and winger is prominent. Even Shen Monroe is a very offensive player in itself. In the Scottish Women’s Football League this season, Shen Menglu played 15 times and scored 4 goals. It can be said that the strength is very good. This also further increases the confidence of the Chinese women’s football team in preparing for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Shen Menglu started her overseas career as early as July 2021. It’s just that Shen Menglu chose Sporting Lisbon at that time, and he has been working hard in the Portuguese Sporting Club team. At that time, Shen Menglu failed to become the absolute main force due to some problems such as injuries. But she is still working hard. After joining the Celtic Women’s Football Team a year later, she is also working hard. And gradually, like Shen Mengyu, became the absolute main force of the Celtic women’s football team. This includes helping the Celtic Women’s Football team beat the Hearts Women’s Football Team 5-1 on March 20 and scoring goals. And in the March 29 game against the Rangers women’s football team, they started and helped the team draw 1-1. See also Borsa di Pedullà, the final sprint: the last minute deal is running In fact, in addition to Shen Menglu, Shen Mengyu and other excellent overseas players, the domestic league is also improving its operating mechanism and its enthusiasm is also among the best in Asia. The 2023 National Women’s Football Championship is underway. A number of matches will be held on March 31, including the Beijing Women’s Football Team, Sichuan Women’s Football Team and many other strong domestic women’s football teams. High-intensity events are of course conducive to the Chinese women’s football team moving in a better direction. And according to the plan, Shui Qingxia will also lead the Chinese women’s football team to Europe for training in April. And it was finalized to set off for Switzerland on April 1 and prepare for the warm-up match against the Swiss women’s football team on April 6. The National Women’s Football Championship in China is in full swing, which also makes Shui Qingxia have a large population of outstanding players to choose from. Wuhan team Shui Qingxia In preparing for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, the Chinese women’s football team can not only choose Shen Menglu, Shen Mengyu, Li Mengwen and many other overseas women’s football players, but also choose players who have performed outstandingly in the current National Women’s Football Championship to enter the national team lineup. In addition, the training camp launched by the Chinese women’s football team in March also exercised the strength of domestic women’s football players very well. The level of competition in the domestic Women’s Super League is also very strong in Asia. See also Tuesday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Kane, Osimhen, Nkunku, Martinez, Dumfries, Zaha Under the leadership of Shui Qingxia, the Chinese women’s football team went to Europe for training in April. Not only will there be two warm-up matches with the Swiss women’s football team and the Spanish women’s football team to simulate the World Cup. More importantly, the team will train in Europe, fully understand the European football environment and is expected to get more warm-up matches in Europe. We are actually not ideal in terms of grouping in the Women’s World Cup group stage. We are in the same group as England, Denmark and other teams, and the difficulty of getting out of the group is no less difficult than the final. England are also the 2022 Champions League champions. But our Chinese women’s football team has a strong fighting spirit and a large number of outstanding players. We are confident and capable of better preparing for the World Cup. What do you think of the ongoing Women’s National Championship? What do you think of the Chinese women’s football team going to Europe for training in April? What do you think of Shen Menglu being selected as the best player candidate in March? Please leave your views in the comments section below.Return to Sohu to see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

