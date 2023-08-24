Shen Zhenzhen Wins the 9th Yingshi Cup World Professional Go Championship

Shin Jin-joo Wins 9th Yingshi Cup World Professional Go Championship for Fifth Time

On August 23, the second game of the 9th Yingshi Cup World Professional Go Championship Sanfanqi final took place at Sun Ke Villa in Shanghai. In this game, South Korea’s Shin Jin-joo emerged as the champion with a score of 2-0, securing his fifth world championship title.

The final game showcased a complete victory by Shen Zhenzhen. Xie Ke, playing as black, aimed to seize the field by occupying four corners in a row. However, Shen Zhenzhen launched a relentless attack on the black lone chess pieces, making consecutive moves on moves 52, 54, and 56. Shen attributed his success to recent changes he made in the opening during his training camp in South Korea for the Asian Games.

In response, Shen Zhenxuan entangled the black horn on the upper right side of the board. Xie Ke had the opportunity to regain balance by making a move on the middle abdomen, but instead, he chose to break the white chess on the upper right, resulting in significant losses for the black side. Unable to find any obvious chances afterwards, Xie Ke eventually stopped the clock on move 226 and conceded defeat.

In an interview after the game, Shen Zhenzhen expressed his desire to win 2-0, as he had often lost in decisive three-round matches. He also acknowledged the “curse” of losing in the final game of Sanbanqi and expressed his hopes of improving in the future.

Following the game, an award ceremony was held where Shen Zhenzhen was presented with the championship trophy by Chang Hao, Chairman of the Chinese Go Association. The runner-up, Xie Ke, received the runner-up trophy and bonus from Nie Weiping, Honorary Chairman of the Chinese Go Association, and Pan Guoli, member of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Changning District Committee and Minister of Propaganda.

With the conclusion of the 9th Yingshi Cup World Professional Go Championship, attention now turns to the upcoming tenth edition, expected to start in 2024.

In attendance at the event were Shin Jin-joo, as well as Yang Jae-ho, Chief Executive Officer of the Korea Chess Academy, and Mu Jin-suk, Head Coach of the South Korean national team. The championship was also celebrated by Chinese chess fans.

(Qujiang)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

