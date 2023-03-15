Original title: Shen Zijie scored 9+8 and dunked Li Muhao twice with 12 rebounds, a new season high

On the evening of March 14th, Beijing time, the Shenzhen Men’s Basketball Team defeated the Beijing Men’s Basketball Team 92-85 at home in the 35th round of the CBA regular season. In this game, Shenzhen center Shen Zijie scored 9 points and 8 rebounds, while Beijing center Li Muhao scored a season-high 12 rebounds.

In this game, Beijing center Fan Ziming was absent due to physical discomfort, and another center Li Muhao took on the important task of fighting against Shenzhen national player Li Muhao. After the opening, the Beijing men’s basketball team used active defense to cause consecutive mistakes by the opponent and quickly got a 10-2 start. Facing the unfavorable situation, the Shenzhen men’s basketball team tried to open the situation from the inside, but Shen Zijie missed a jumper and made a direct out-of-bounds error. The point difference continued to widen. At the critical moment, Shen Zijie quickly followed up and entered the penalty area. After receiving a breakthrough pass from his teammate, he leaped high into the empty basket and dunked the ball into the basket with one hand in a very stretched posture. This wonderful dunk won the victory. Cheers from the home fans.

In contrast, Li Muhao does not have a strong sense of presence on the court. As a pure blue-collar insider, he used his height advantage and positive attitude to grab offensive rebounds many times in the first quarter of the game, and also contributed to the defense of the penalty area. Halfway through the first quarter, Li Muhao was replaced by Qiu Tian, ​​contributing 0 points and 4 rebounds.

The Beijing men’s basketball team gained a 10-point advantage in the first quarter, but the situation changed suddenly in the second quarter. The Shenzhen men’s basketball team launched a fierce counterattack and quickly approached the point difference. Li Muhao scored his first point with an alley-oop dunk under the basket in this quarter, and then he grabbed front and rear rebounds many times, and played back and forth with Shen Zijie in the competition under the basket. However, starting from the middle of the quarter, the Beijing men’s basketball team failed to score a single point in six and a half minutes, and Shenzhen’s 17-0 super offensive reversed the situation in one fell swoop. Shen Zijie completed a basket attack in this wave of offensive. After the first half, Shen Zijie scored 5 points and 3 rebounds, while Li Muhao scored 2 points and 8 rebounds. The two had their own highlights in the competition under the basket.

In the third quarter, the competition between the two teams was still fierce. After three and a half minutes of the quarter, Shen Zijie and Li Muhao launched the most exciting head-to-head contest of the game. At that time, Liv missed the attack at the basket. After Sun Haoqin got the ball, he made a long pass to the frontcourt, and accurately found Shen Zijie, who took the lead and quickly came down. The latter took off and dunked. At this time, Li Muhao chased and blocked the block at an astonishing speed, but unfortunately he failed to prevent Shen Zijie from dunking the ball into the basket, and at the same time paid for a foul. The speed and vigor that the two showed in this offensive and defensive round was breathtaking.

After fierce fighting in the last two quarters, the Shenzhen men's basketball team finally withstood the opponent's fierce counterattack and won the final victory 92-85. Shen Zijie and Li Muhao tried their best in the game. In the end, they both got 5 fouls and contributed all their strength to the team. Shen Zijie scored a quasi double-double with 9 points and 8 rebounds in the game, while Li Muhao contributed 4 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. In this duel, the two were tied. (legend)

