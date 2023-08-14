Title: Shenhua and Taishan Zoukai Continue to Chase Top Spot in Chinese Super League

Date: August 14, 2023

On the evening of August 13th, the 22nd round of the 2023 Super League season kicked off with five exciting games. Shandong Taishan and Shanghai Shenhua emerged victorious, continuing their pursuit of the top spot in the Chinese Super League.

Shandong Taishan displayed their dominance as they swept aside the Cangzhou Lions with a resounding 4-0 victory at home. The Lions put up a strong fight in the first half, but Taishan’s “Mr. Key” Fellaini changed the game after being brought on as a substitute. Fellaini’s header, along with goals from Li Yuanyi and Cressan, sealed a comfortable win for Taishan. Currently sitting in third place, they remain 14 points behind league leaders Shanghai Seaport.

Beijing Guoan, another experienced team, secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory away at Nantong Zhiyun. The first half saw both teams evenly matched, but during halftime, Nantong Zhiyun’s coach expressed his dissatisfaction with the team’s performance. After the break, Beijing Guoan capitalized on their chances, with Zhang Xizhe’s corner kick finding the head of foreign player Ngardeu for the winning goal.

In a thrilling encounter, second-placed Shanghai Shenhua showed great resilience after conceding an early goal. Shenhua’s foreign aid, Malailai, equalized the score just before halftime. The tide turned in the second half as Amadou’s long-range effort secured a 2-1 victory for Shenhua. They continue to hold onto their second-place position in the standings.

Dalian native emerged triumphant with a 2-1 victory over Shenzhen, thanks to goals from Tsonev and Lin Liangming. Meanwhile, the game between Songshan Longmen and Tianjin Jinmen Tigers provided plenty of drama. Just over 30 seconds into the game, Denic provided an assist, allowing Kovic to score the opening goal. However, neither team could find the back of the net again, and the score remained unchanged till the final whistle.

As the 2023 Super League season progresses, the battle for the top spot intensifies. With Shanghai Seaport holding a comfortable lead, teams like Shandong Taishan and Shanghai Shenhua will need to continue their strong performance to close the gap. Football fans can expect more thrilling matches in the coming weeks as the race for the championship heats up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

