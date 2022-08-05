Original title: Shenhua coach: The team is emotional and needs to do a review, Yang Zexiang apologizes after the game

In the 11th round of the Chinese Super League, Shanghai Shenhua played at home and drew 0-0 with Changchun Yatai after two people were sent off, and won the first point in the second stage of the league. However, in this game, the two of them received a red card and were sent off by the referee Ma Ning, which once aroused strong dissatisfaction from the Shenhua team.

After the game, Shenhua head coach Wu Jingui said: “Thank you for the fighting spirit of the players, which reflects the spirit of Shenhua. The players worked hard and everyone went all out. The game was fierce, and some players were more emotional, and so did I. There were no players on the field. If it is well controlled, it will also affect the players, and this needs to be reviewed.”

“It’s normal for a player to be sent off with a red card. Yang Zexiang played in the Super League for the first time and was a little nervous. He also rushed the ball. I hope everyone can understand more and be more tolerant of the player who was sent off. The coach of the team also hugged him after the game. , he was also very sorry and was sent off as soon as he went up. This needs to be forgiven, and he didn’t mean to hurt his opponent. On the whole, it was very difficult to get 1 point. Several old players performed very well, Feng Xiaoting, Jin Yangyang and Cao Yunding are all very good, let’s go back and sum up.”

Regarding the performance of the new back line, Wu Jingui said: “We also conducted new combination training during the interval, each position protected each other, and used their experience to bring the back line up. Feng Xiaoting, Jin Yangyang, Zhang Lu, they are defending. The responsibilities are very clear. The whole team is assisting the defense, and Ma Zhen is also very good.”

A reporter asked, after the game the whole team formed a circle, what mobilization did you do with the team? Wu Jingui replied: "The competition process is very difficult and the players are very difficult. We embody a kind of Shenhua spirit."

