Original title: Shenzhen beats Jilin in an away game and ranks fourth. Sa Linjie and Shen Zijie have a huge inside advantage

At 19:30 on March 17, Beijing time, the Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank men’s basketball team played at home against the Shenzhen Marco Polo men’s basketball team. In the first round match between the two teams on March 5, the Jilin team lost to the Shenzhen team by a score of 97-136 in the away game. In today’s game, the Shenzhen team reversed the score from the second quarter by virtue of their inside advantage, and finally completed a double play against the Jilin team 94-89.

The scores in the four quarters are 27-18, 14-25, 25-24, 20-25 (Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank men’s basketball team is in front).

Jilin team Jones had 32 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists, Jiang Yuxing had 20 points and 7 rebounds, Cui Jinming had 14 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Ang Lee had 9 points and 11 rebounds. Gu Quan of the Shenzhen team had 22 points and 5 rebounds, Shen Zijie had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Su Linjie had 19 points and 22 rebounds.

The Jilin team was in full swing in the third stage, achieving a good result of 5 wins and 2 losses. Among them was the giant Shanghai team with an enviable double-kill lineup. The Jilin team is currently ranked 8th, and the first task is to keep the 5th-8th place, and strive to hold the home court advantage in the first round of the 12-to-8 playoffs.

As of the last round, the Shenzhen team ranked 4th with 24 wins and 11 losses, 3 games behind the 2nd and 3rd placed Liaoning and Guangdong teams, and 3 wins ahead of the 5th placed Shandong team. With only 7 rounds left in the league, the Shenzhen team will have a high probability of holding the golden position of No. 4, skipping the first round of the playoffs from 12 to 8, and will not be in the same half as the two championship teams of Liaoning and Guangdong. district.

After the opening, Jiang Weize hit a 3-pointer. Shen Zijie made a mid-range shot. Jiang Yuxing scored 4 points in a row, and Jones also started scoring mode. The Jilin team leads 9-4. On the defensive end, Jones blocked Shen Zijie, who was a head above him, for a shot. Gu Quan hit a 3-pointer to help the Shenzhen team catch up with the score. The Shenzhen team played half a quarter in the all-China class and replaced Sullinger. Jones made consecutive shots with penalties and scored 8 points in a row. Cui Jinming also hit a 3-pointer. At the end of the first quarter, the Jilin team was 27-18.

In the second quarter, Zhou Peng made two free throws after making a foul. Jiang Weize made another 3-pointer. Zhou Peng received an assist from Rong Zifeng and scored a layup with the ball. The Jilin team suffers a lot from height in the 3rd position, and the opponent Zhou Peng is a small defense. After Gu Quan hit a 3-pointer, the Shenzhen team was only 4 points behind. Su Linjie and Shen Zijie scored consecutive points in the interior, and they both have great advantages in Jilin’s interior. The Shenzhen team overtook the score. At the end of the second quarter, Ang Lee and Sullinger hit 3-pointers successively. At the end of the half, the Jilin team scored 41-43.

After changing sides, Sullinger made 2 free throws after fouling. Bai Haotian scored 4 points in a row. Li Ang hit a 3-pointer to help the Jilin team stop the bleeding. He Xining made 2 free throws after making a foul. This season He Xining has become a strong scoring point among the local players of the Shenzhen team. Gu Quan and Su Linjie scored 5 points in a row, and the Shenzhen team led by 8 points 63-55. The Jilin team called a timeout, returned from the timeout, and Cui Jinming scored 2 points. Jones hit a 3-pointer! Li Ang scored another 3 points, and the Jilin team tenaciously overtook the score. Bai Haotian scored a layup. At the end of the three quarters, Jilin 66-67, 1 point behind.

In the final quarter, Jones and Bai Haotian scored layups successively. After Sullinger scored in the mid-range shot, Jones immediately responded. Cui Jinming scored a layup with the ball, Jilin 74-71. In the next two minutes, the offensive efficiency of the two teams plummeted, and the sound of the two sides hitting the basket kept coming and going. Until Zhong Cheng hit a 3-pointer. Jiang Yuxing made 2 free throws after making a foul. Since then, the game has entered a fierce stage, and the two teams played very fiercely in every round. At the critical moment, the Shenzhen team chased 7 points in a row under the leadership of Shen Zijie. Bai Haotian hit a 3-pointer from the bottom corner, and the Shenzhen team entered the last minute with a 6-point advantage. In the last 14 seconds, Jiang Yuxing hit a 3-pointer. At the critical moment, Sullinger was sent to the free throw line by foul tactics adopted by the Jilin team. Sullinger made 2 free throws, and finally the Shenzhen team won a valuable away victory 94-89.

The starting lineups of the two teams:

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank men’s basketball team: Li An, Jones, Cui Jinming, Jiang Weize, Jiang Yuxing

Shenzhen Marco Polo Men’s Basketball Team: Sun Haoqin, Gu Quan, Bai Haotian, Shen Zijie, He Xining

(Sword wind hits the face)Return to Sohu to see more





Editor: