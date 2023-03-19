Fallon Sherrock became the first woman to throw a nine-darter at a PDC event on Saturday. “It’s been a long time coming!! Hopefully just the first of many,” Sherrock wrote on Twitter late Saturday night.

On the second tier “Challenge Tour” she managed the feat in the third leg of her first round match against Dutchman Marco Verhofstad. A nine-darter denotes the perfect game where the score of 501 is zeroed with the minimum number of nine darts.

She was “completely amazed” by the reactions and “very happy”, said Sherrock, who was the first woman to win two games against men at the 2020 World Cup, but was subsequently unable to assert herself in the major tournaments. Now the 28-year-old is making another attempt to gain a foothold on the 128-player men’s professional tour.