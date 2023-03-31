This is how Ettore Messina commented on Tel Aviv’s defeat in the press room: “Congratulations to Maccabi, they played an excellent match. We gave him too much in the first half and the level of competitiveness wasn’t what was needed. In the second half we found the old chemistry, with good defense, then there were two key moments: first when we missed two triples open by 6, then with the three missed free throws at -10”.

Problems for Shields? “I don’t think so, it was a little sore in the knee, just a little overload. At least I hope. He played a little more than was expected. But there’s nothing at the foot and that’s good news.”