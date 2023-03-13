Superstar Mikaela Shiffrin has a new head coach. Karin Harjo will look after the five-time overall World Cup winner and the most successful ski racer in history with 87 individual World Cup successes. This was announced by the US association on Monday.

IMAGO/ZUMA Press/Frank Gunn



Shiffrin and Harjo have worked together before, from 2015 to 2017 Harjo supported the technicians as a trainer, from 2017 to 2022 she looked after the speed team as an assistant. Harjo is currently still training the Canadian women’s team around the surprising slalom world champion Laurence St-Germain.

Shiffrin split from her longtime coach Mike Day during the World Cup in France in February. It’s also about “putting the spotlight on trainers more,” Shiffrin commented on the decision for Harjo on social media. The season finale in Soldeu (Andorra) is scheduled for this week for the exceptional athlete from Colorado.