Home Sports Shiffrin has found a new head coach
Sports

Shiffrin has found a new head coach

by admin
Shiffrin has found a new head coach

Superstar Mikaela Shiffrin has a new head coach. Karin Harjo will look after the five-time overall World Cup winner and the most successful ski racer in history with 87 individual World Cup successes. This was announced by the US association on Monday.

IMAGO/ZUMA Press/Frank Gunn

Shiffrin and Harjo have worked together before, from 2015 to 2017 Harjo supported the technicians as a trainer, from 2017 to 2022 she looked after the speed team as an assistant. Harjo is currently still training the Canadian women’s team around the surprising slalom world champion Laurence St-Germain.

Shiffrin split from her longtime coach Mike Day during the World Cup in France in February. It’s also about “putting the spotlight on trainers more,” Shiffrin commented on the decision for Harjo on social media. The season finale in Soldeu (Andorra) is scheduled for this week for the exceptional athlete from Colorado.

See also  Australian Open: Musetti's coach hospitalized for respiratory problems

You may also like

Vintage football arrives at East Market, the special...

According to the referee’s commission, the Brno footballers...

This is how Gulnara Karimova, the daughter of...

Cycling: Tour de France 2024 with a special...

Inter, Luaku and Barella already in the Champions...

Champions: Guardiola, tomorrow with Leipzig it’s all about...

After the coronavirus, the Bö brothers will take...

«Torino deserves 7+. I expect Juric to stay...

March Madness Men’s Bracket predictions, potential upsets, top...

Márquez warns: “We are not so bad”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy