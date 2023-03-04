Twenty-seven-year-old Shiffrin gained an unattainable lead of 796 points over the second-ranked woman, Lara Gutova-Behramiova from Switzerland, who today took up to 21st position. There are seven races left until the end of the season.

“As with any season title, it’s always strange to describe the feelings of (overall) victory when you don’t win the race. But I did a good job all season and it’s great to be confident before the last races,” the American rejoiced.

At the end of the year, Shiffrin will try to attack the 86th victory in the World Cup, with which she would equal the absolute record of the Swede Ingemar Stenmark. If she doesn’t even win Sunday’s super giant slalom in Norway, she will have another chance next week in Aare, where her strongest disciplines slalom and giant slalom are on the program.

Seven-time world champion and two-time Olympic champion Shiffrin defended the big globe from last season. Before that, the Vail native triumphed in 2017-2019. With her fifth overall victory, she broke away from compatriot Lindsey Vonnová in second place on the historical charts, whom she had already robbed of the women’s record for the number of races won this season. The Austrian Annemarie Moserová-Pröllová holds the record with six big globes, her compatriot Marcel Hirscher has won eight times among men.

Shiffrin shared fifth place with Austrian Ramona Siebenhofer today. Both were 79 hundredths of a second behind 24-year-old Lie, who won the downhill as the first Norwegian skier in history. “This is indescribable, it’s the best feeling of all. I just wanted to set a good time and it’s hard to get better than when you win the race,” said Lieová, who has been second best twice in the SP so far. See also Grandvalira, a resort also for beginners

Goggia, who won five of the eight races in the season and was second twice, lost 29 hundredths of a second to the winner. Third was Olympic champion and bronze medalist from February’s World Championships Corinne Suterová from Switzerland. “Of course, it’s my third Globe and fourth in a row, I’m happy about it. But I’m not very happy with today’s performance, I didn’t ride as well as in training,” said the 30-year-old Goggia, who dominated the downhill for the first time in the 2017/18 season.