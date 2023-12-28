Shiffrin wins giant slalom in Lienz

Mikaela Shiffrin increased her record number of World Cup victories to 92 on Thursday in Lienz. The American won the giant slalom with a lead of 0.38 seconds over the Italian Federica Brignone and celebrated her fourth victory of the season, but the first in this discipline. Third place went to the Swedish Olympic champion Sara Hector (+ 0.45).

The best of the only two Austrians in the decision was once again Julia Scheib, who moved up from 14th place to fifth place with a furious ride in the second round. The Styrian was able to celebrate her best World Cup result.

Franziska Gritsch also improved from 29th place to 19th place in the second run. For the first time in seven years, only two Austrian runners made it to the finals.

