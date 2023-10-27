Home » Shiffrin won the press prize for the best female skier of the season for the third time
Shiffrin won the press prize for the best female skier of the season for the third time

Shiffrin won the Skieur d’Or (Golden Skier) poll organized by the International Association of Ski Journalists (AIJS) in 2017 and 2019. She is now the most awarded woman, breaking away from Switzerland’s Vreni Schneider and Austria’s Anna Fenninger. The Austrian Karl Schranz, the Swede Ingemar Stenmark and the Italian Alberto Tomba won the trophy three times, the Swiss Pirmin Zurbriggen and the Austrian Marcel Hirscher lead the statistics with four triumphs. Marco Odermatt from Switzerland won the award last year.

Last season, Shiffrin set a new all-time World Cup race record with 88 wins. She won the Grand Crystal Globe for the series championship for the fifth time in her career, won the giant slalom and silver in the super-G at the World Championships in France and slalom.

The award, named after the founder of the World Cup, was presented to her by her famous compatriot Bode Miller, who won the poll awarded since 1963 18 years ago, and paid tribute to the successful follower. “She’s the best skier there’s ever been, both among women and among men,” he said.

