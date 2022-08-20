Original title: Shimen four little women’s football is so sassy

The women’s football team of No. 4 Quanquan Primary School in Shimen County, Changde City was established in 2014. The team of 15 people at the beginning has developed into a women’s football team of about 60 people.

In order to create a strong football atmosphere, the school has increased investment in terms of teachers, training schedules, venues, and equipment. On the other hand, the achievement of honor has won the recognition of parents and society, and more parents consciously send their children to play football.

The formation and expansion of the team started from the painstaking persuasion of teachers, and gradually evolved into the active participation of students and parents, forming a prairie prairie situation. Girls who love sports and dare to fight continue to join in, and the team’s performance has improved year by year.

Becoming a Soccer Player in 2nd Grade

“Football is a high-intensity, high-confrontation sport, and mobilization is a big challenge first.” Physical education teacher Yao Yuan told reporters that, first of all, coaches should be familiar with students with better physical fitness in all grades, and give them ideological mobilization in a targeted manner. , “For example, use the spirit of the national women’s football team to inspire students and show more care to them in terms of life and study.”

In addition, parental consent is required. Some people worry that their children will be exposed to the sun and be injured, while more people worry that playing football will affect their academic performance. “In this regard, schools, coaches, and culture teachers cooperate with each other to ensure that the children’s grades do not collapse.” After many times of communication with parents, they began to slowly understand and support.

Zeng Silin fell in love with this sport under the influence of her family, and would always do physical exercise for a period of time after finishing her homework. In the second grade, he was discovered by his teacher and became a football player.

Grandpa would accompany her every time she went to training or competed in a neighboring city. “She doesn’t even take time off to rest, so it’s still training.” Grandpa commented that the granddaughter is not afraid of suffering, not afraid of suffering, and dares to rush, “There is a strength in her body.”

In the 2020 Municipal School Football League, Zeng Silin was selected as the best girl in Hunan Province due to her outstanding performance, and represented Hunan Province to participate in the 2021 National Youth Campus Football Summer Camp. Regarding future planning, Zeng Silin’s grandfather said that although he personally believes that learning is the most important thing, he will still support the child’s own decision. “After all, the child likes football very much.”

Football is included in the school’s annual work plan

“As a school featuring campus football, we encourage talented and potential athletes to go out and participate in off-campus football training and competitions.” Liu Yuhong, secretary of the party branch and principal of Shimen County Fourth Quanquan Primary School, introduced that the school’s football started in 2014, and the girls’ team In the beginning there were only 15 girls.

In order to ensure the sustainable development of campus football work, the school has incorporated football work into its annual work plan.

In 2016, the school was listed as the “National Youth Campus Football Special School”. At present, a campus football club and a campus football echelon have been established. The proportion of football lessons has also been increased in regular physical education classes, and each class guarantees at least 1 hour of football lessons per week.

The school currently has 5 football teachers, including 2 with D-level football coach certificates, and hired 6 full-time coaches from the club to teach in the school; 4 high-quality 5-a-side football fields (also suitable for 8-a-side football) have been built. competition) with an area of ​​nearly 4,000 square meters.

At present, the school’s women’s football team has expanded into an echelon of more than 60 people. The results are improving year by year, and the women’s football team has reached the top and won the championship in the 2020 municipal competition. In the summer of 2021 and 2022, the team participated in the Hunan Youth Campus Football Summer Camp and won the second and third prizes respectively.

“The campus football team of the four primary schools has become an opponent that no one wants to meet in the city football game.” Liu Yuhong said that the honor has won the recognition of parents and society, and more parents consciously send their children to play football, which has also greatly promoted The development of campus football.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: