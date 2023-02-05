Third in the general classification of the World Cup among the elites, Shirin van Anrooij could have taken part in the World Cyclo-Cross Championships among the “big girls”, especially since she is older (she celebrated her 21st birthday today). birthday) than his compatriots Fem van Empel and Puck Pieterse (20), who scattered the competition on Saturday. But the Dutch preferred to stay with the hopefuls and largely held her rank as favorite this Sunday.