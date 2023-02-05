Third in the general classification of the World Cup among the elites, Shirin van Anrooij could have taken part in the World Cyclo-Cross Championships among the “big girls”, especially since she is older (she celebrated her 21st birthday today). birthday) than his compatriots Fem van Empel and Puck Pieterse (20), who scattered the competition on Saturday. But the Dutch preferred to stay with the hopefuls and largely held her rank as favorite this Sunday.
Burquier fell, Fouquenet at the foot of the podium
Accompanied at the start of the race by the Briton Zoe Backstedt, world champion on the road and in cyclo-cross among the juniors, Van Anrooij quickly started alone in the lead and gradually widened the gap on all her rivals. Backstedt cut the line more than 30 seconds after Dutch and Czech Krystina Zemanova third, more than a minute and a half away.
The French Line Burquier, vice-champion of Europe hopes, had slipped into the good pursuit group during the first laps, but she fell in a descending portion and saw her hopes of a podium fly away. She finally finished sixth, and her compatriot Amandine Fouquenet finished at the foot of the podium (+1’53).