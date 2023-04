Clear progress, great joy, but soon a shock. Hockey players from Znojmo are experiencing all this after their triumph in the second league, in which they secured promotion. However, the South Moravian club may not participate in the next year of the Chance League. Information about this is provided by the website hokej.cz with a link to what the team’s players themselves present on social networks. Among other things, they mention that their player contracts have been terminated.

