Shock at the World Cup! The Latvian outsider outplayed the defending champion

Shock at the World Cup! The Latvian outsider outplayed the defending champion

The Latvian basketball players won another valuable scalp at the World Cup after France, beating the defending champions Spain 74:69 at the start of the round of 16 stage. The newcomer to the championship in Jakarta was not broken even by a twelve-point loss in the third quarter, dealt the favored opponent, who is also the reigning European champion, the first defeat of the tournament and dramatized the fight for the quarterfinals in Group L. The Serbians also lost their invincibility, while the Americans and Germans, on the other hand, remained 100% strong and advanced, although they decided their matches only after an improved performance after the change of sides.

