Shock in cycling: Davide Rebellin died, run over and killed by a truck. The driver did not stop to help him
Shock in cycling: Davide Rebellin died, run over and killed by a truck. The driver did not stop to help him

Shock in cycling: Davide Rebellin died, run over and killed by a truck. The driver did not stop to help him

Overwhelmed by a truck while he was training: this is how Davide Rebellin, 51, former blue cycling champion, died. Killed on a bicycle in Montebello Vicentino, in the province of Vicenza, along the Regional 11, at the exit of a junction. The driver has left and it is not yet clear whether he is aware of what has happened. The 118 personnel intervened on the spot but there was nothing they could do for the cyclist. The doctor could only confirm his death. The carabinieri are working to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident and track down the truck driver.

Rebellin had won silver at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. A medal that had been taken away from him for an alleged case of doping, from which, however, he was later cleared. In love with the bicycle, he had ended his long career only at the beginning of the season. “My cycling is pure passion”, he always repeated to friends who mourn him with deep sadness.

His tragic end recalls that of Michele Scarponi, another great runner overwhelmed in Filottrano, near his home in the Marche region. In that circumstance it was a van that killed him. So the problem of road safety returns in an overbearing way for those who choose to move on two wheels. Once again a dead man, once again a great champion.

