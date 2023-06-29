Shock in Primavalle for Michelle’s death. She and her killer weren’t engaged [FOTO]

breaking latest news – The autopsy will shed full light on the murder of the 17-year-old Roman, Michelle Maria Causo, body found yesterday afternoon in a supermarket shopping trolley next to some bins in via Stefano Borgia, in the Primavalle district on the outskirts of Rome. THE

Meanwhile, the police have detained a young man of the same age on charges of murder.

An image of Michelle, the 17-year-old killed in Primavalle An image of Michelle, the 17-year-old killed in Primavalle

It was a horror movie scene that was faced a witness who noticed a young man dragging a shopping cart down the street from which conspicuous drops of blood fell. After the report made to the 112 switchboard, the forces of order arrived immediately discovering the now lifeless body of the very young victim inside the trolley. From an initial external examination carried out on the seventeen-year-old’s body, several stabbing wounds would have emerged, but only the autopsy examination will be able to establish exactly how the fatal wound was caused.

The front door of the palace The front door of the palace

The agents of the Flying Squad of the Rome Police Headquarters and the agents of the Primavalle police station, which is located a short distance from the place where the body was found, followed the traces of blood left on the street and went back to a building a few meters away, in via Giuseppe Benedetto Dusmet, by focusing suspicions on a young man, also a minor, a friend of the victim.

The young man, born in Rome but originally from Sri Lanka, after being listened to all night at the police station was subjected to police custody by the policemen of the Flying Squad to answer for murder. Throughout the night, the scientific police carried out surveys right inside the young man’s home where, according to the investigative hypothesis, the murder could have occurred at the end of an argument between the two. The inhabitants of the neighborhood are all incredulous about what happened. She “she was in class with me, she was a quiet girl, maybe a little agitated, but like all of us. She was the classic girl from the suburbs”. Said one of the 17-year-old girl’s classmates. “We learned of the news but initially they didn’t know who she was. Then the terrible discovery”, recalls a lady, mother of a girl. “There were three patrols in front of the bakery. I didn’t believe it. I thought they had stopped to make sandwiches. Instead a lady came who was passing by and told us that they had found a dead girl with blood trails”. So is a bartender who works in a room near via Borgia, in Primavalle.

The stairs of the building stained with blood The stairs of the building stained with blood

The two boys weren’t engaged

The two, according to what was ascertained at the time, were not engaged and the young woman was not pregnant.

The super witness

A woman who lives in the building yesterday, around 3.30 pm, would have seen going down the stairs “a boy, not Italian, with a large black bag open at the end, from which clothes were coming out”. breaking latest news has spoken to us. He described it as “very agitated, but gentle. The bag was swollen in the center. It was around 3:30pm. I don’t remember exactly, I was returning from work. I was with my little son, about a year old, we had a stroller”.

The first results

She was killed with several stab wounds in several parts of the body Michelle Maria Causo. Before dying, the girl suffered at least 5 or 6 stab wounds. She would have tried to react, but the strength of the same age he would have overpowered her. Furthermore, according to what is learned, there would not have been a sexual act between her and her executioner. The autopsy will clarify the picture.

The arrested man had blood on his shoes

The 17-year-old arrested on charges of stabbing a girl of the same age in Primavalle, a north-western suburb of Rome, still had blood on his shoes. The police had been called by a person who had noticed the young man with a cart dripping with blood turn down the street into via Stefano Borgia, where the lifeless body of Michelle Maria Causo was later found.

Salvini: “Punish without extenuating circumstances”

“Killing your girlfriend, at 17, then trying to throw her in a dumpster. A disconcerting brutality would emerge that will have to be judged and punished without extenuating circumstances, a cynicism that, as a parent, makes you shiver”. The Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini writes on Instagram commenting on the murder of Primavalle. “A moved prayer for Michelle and a close hug to her family – he continues – and to those who loved her. The growing social unease that affects even the very young is evident. Sacrosanct rights need to go back to juxtaposing a culture of respect and duty for leave them a healthier country”.

Go to the article

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

