Shock offer: Samsung Galaxy Watch4 at half price on Amazon

Today we bring you an incredible offer that you can’t pass up. It’s about the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, a latest generation smart watch, available on Amazon at a 52% discounted price compared to its market value. It is a unique opportunity to have a high-quality device in your hands less than half the original price.

Offer

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Watch, Health Monitoring, …

Get to know your body – Track your fitness progress with our first smartwatch that conveniently measures body compositionTrack your steps and compete with friends in a fun competition via a real-time dashboard. Challenges feature medals and a points system to make exercise social…Fitness Tracking – Track activity and fitness scores on your android smartwatch. Count steps, check calories and use GPS during sportsBlood pressure and electrocardiogram – The Samsung BioActive sensor of this fitness watch allows you to monitor ECG and measure blood pressure in real timeThe sleep monitoring function of the smartwatch detects and analyzes through a holistic approach the phases of your sleep while you rest. Advanced measurement options also allow you to…

Are you ready to make an incredible deal? The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 on Amazon is 52% off, allowing you to buy it for less than half its market price. Don’t miss this opportunity!

Let’s talk numbers: the current market price of this smartwatch is 269 euros, but thanks to the exclusive 52% discount on Amazon, you can have it for only 129 euros. You will save over 120 euros! Furthermore, you have the possibility to pay it comfortably in small monthly installments.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 – Your Companion for Health Tracking and Workout

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is a connected watch announced in August 2021. It is Samsung’s first watch based on Wear OS with the interface One UI Watch. It has one 1.19 inch circular screen with a resolution of 396 x 396 pixels, and Exynos X920 processor supported by 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage.

Find out more about the amazing features this smartwatch offers at a super discounted price:

Know your body. Track your fitness progress with the first smartwatch on the market that can measure body composition. Track your steps and challenge your friends to fun competitions via a real-time dashboard. Challenges include medals and a points system to make exercise socially fun, challenging and rewarding. Fitness Tracking lets you monitor your activities and performance on your Android smartwatch. Count steps, monitor calories and use GPS during sports. Measure blood pressure and record an electrocardiogram. The Samsung BioActive sensor of this fitness watch allows you to monitor your ECG and blood pressure in real time. The sleep tracking function detects and analyzes your sleep phases holistically while you rest. Advanced measurement options also allow you to monitor blood oxygen levels and snoring. The 1.4-inch display ensures excellent visibility. Compatible with smartphones with Android 6.0 or higher and with a RAM greater than 1.5GB.

Don’t miss this opportunity, the offer is about to end. Buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 now on Amazon at half price and enjoy all its amazing features!

Offer

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch Watch, Health Monitoring, …

Get to know your body – Track your fitness progress with our first smartwatch that conveniently measures body compositionTrack your steps and compete with friends in a fun competition via a real-time dashboard. Challenges feature medals and a points system to make exercise social…Fitness Tracking – Track activity and fitness scores on your android smartwatch. Count steps, check calories and use GPS during sportsBlood pressure and electrocardiogram – The Samsung BioActive sensor of this fitness watch allows you to monitor ECG and measure blood pressure in real timeThe sleep monitoring function of the smartwatch detects and analyzes through a holistic approach the phases of your sleep while you rest. Advanced measurement options also allow you to…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

