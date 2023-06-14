Shocking account of Kyrgios: “I thought about suicide, I ended up in a psychiatric ward”

On the field he was challenging Rafael Nadal a Wimbledonin his head he was thinking about the suicide. The tennis player Nick Kyrgios entrusted his shocking confession to the cameras of ‘Break Point‘, Netflix television series: in the episode to be released on June 21st, the Australian told how he felt a few years ago, in 2019, while on the London grass he challenged the Spanish champion in a hard-fought and spectacular match, lost only at the fourth set. “I was actually thinking about kill myself. I had suicidal thoughts and I was struggling to get out of bed,” Kyrgios explained.

Read Also Marcell Jacobs vents: “I have many fears. I will be reborn again.” And he explains why he’s back on track

The Australian has always shown boundless talent but extremely discontinuous. Furthermore, he has been the protagonist of several off-field scandals. In 2019, he told himself, his career and his life went through the worst moment: “Think how difficult it was to play in front of million of people for me. I have dranktaken drugs, I have distanced myself from my family and loved ones. I lost at Wimbledon and when I woke up my father was cryingsitting on my bed.” At that point something clicked in Kyrgios’ head: “That was the trigger, I said to myself: ‘Okay, I can’t go on like this‘. I ended up in a psychiatric ward to London to deal with my problems. If you look closely, you can see signs of self harm on my right arm”.

Read Also The dramatic return of Berrettini: he loses 6-1 6-2 with Sonego and leaves the field in tears

A shocking story, which however also explains well what is at the origin of the transformation of Kyrgios. In fact, the Australian, although remaining a bizarre and unconventional tennis player, experienced a period of great results in 2022: final at Wimbledonfinal in Washington, quarterfinals at the Us Open. Then he was stopped by a knee problem. After a long absence, he’s back on the pitch and hopes to be on top for that Wimbledon 2023where it would certainly become the loose cannon of the board.