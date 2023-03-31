Home Sports Shocking incident for Sofian Kiyine
Sports

Shocking incident for Sofian Kiyine

by admin
Shocking incident for Sofian Kiyine

Sofia’s by the coast was involved in a bad car accident near Liège. The Moroccan footballer, who in Italy wore the shirts of Chievo Verona, Salernitana and Venicelost control of his car which was traveling at 200 km/h and is flew over the guardrail before crashing against the wall of a sports hall, leaving a huge hole in the building.

“It’s not life threatening”

There were young people in the building, but no one was injured. Kiyine, who currently plays for Belgium’s OH Leuven, was taken to hospital following the crash. “He was taken to the nearest hospital emergency room where further investigations are underway: it’s not life threatening. Fortunately, no other vehicles or people were involved in the accident. The club awaits clarity on the exact circumstances of how the incident occurred before responding further. We wish Sofian a speedy recovery,” reads a statement from his team.

Chievo and then the purchase by Lazio

Kiyine had arrived in Italy in the summer of 2015 to play for Chievo-Verona, first in the Primavera team (2015-16) and then in the first team in two seasons (2016-17 and 2018-19). In 2019 Kiyine officially comes bought by Lazio and sent on loan to Salernitana (2019-20 and 2021) et al Venezia (2021-22).

See also  The Pavia Academy turns the poker page at Sesto, Codecà double

You may also like

Steve Kerr: It’s not the Warriors’ “Last Dance”...

NHL | Bad news for Vancouver and the...

120 million for Vlahovic? The door for Dybala...

Football: High tension before Tuchel’s debut against BVB

THE 1978 BASKETBALL CUPS CUP FINAL SEES THE...

Hronek will not play for Vancouver this season,...

«In favor of the surrogate womb. Rights? There...

Defender Demel extended his contract with Litvínov by...

Bochum draws at Glasner’s Frankfurt

F1, Australian GP: TV times – When and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy