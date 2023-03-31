Sofia’s by the coast was involved in a bad car accident near Liège. The Moroccan footballer, who in Italy wore the shirts of Chievo Verona, Salernitana and Venicelost control of his car which was traveling at 200 km/h and is flew over the guardrail before crashing against the wall of a sports hall, leaving a huge hole in the building.

“It’s not life threatening”

There were young people in the building, but no one was injured. Kiyine, who currently plays for Belgium’s OH Leuven, was taken to hospital following the crash. “He was taken to the nearest hospital emergency room where further investigations are underway: it’s not life threatening. Fortunately, no other vehicles or people were involved in the accident. The club awaits clarity on the exact circumstances of how the incident occurred before responding further. We wish Sofian a speedy recovery,” reads a statement from his team.

Chievo and then the purchase by Lazio

Kiyine had arrived in Italy in the summer of 2015 to play for Chievo-Verona, first in the Primavera team (2015-16) and then in the first team in two seasons (2016-17 and 2018-19). In 2019 Kiyine officially comes bought by Lazio and sent on loan to Salernitana (2019-20 and 2021) et al Venezia (2021-22).