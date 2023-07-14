Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. Lead the MVP Race in MLB.com’s Third 2023 MVP Poll

Title: Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. Leading the Pack in Mid-Season MVP Poll

Subtitle: Ohtani and Acuña are unanimous favorites to win the prestigious award in their respective leagues

By David Adler/MLB.com | 12:47 PM EDT

With the second half of the MLB season just around the corner, the anticipation for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is mounting. In MLB.com’s third 2023 MVP poll, two players have emerged as the undeniable leaders: Shohei Ohtani in the American League (AL) and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the National League (NL).

What sets this poll apart is the unanimous agreement among voters. While the history of AL/NL MVPs includes 19 unanimous winners, including Ohtani in 2021, no previous year has seen unanimous winners in both leagues. But this season, Ohtani and Acuña are dominating the race for the prestigious honor.

MLB.com journalists and analysts surveyed a panel of 47 experts, who ranked their top five AL and NL MVP candidates based on performance to date and expectations for the rest of the season. Points were awarded on a scale of 5-4-3-2-1, with five points for first place.

In the American League, Shohei Ohtani took the top spot with all 47 first-place votes. Ohtani’s unparalleled season continues to captivate fans. As a hitter, he leads the league with 32 home runs, a .663 slugging percentage, and a 1.050 OPS. As a pitcher, he boasts a 7-4 record, a 3.32 ERA, and 132 strikeouts.

Luis Robert Jr., an outfielder for the Chicago White Sox, stormed into the top five of the MVP poll with his impressive power display in the first half. Racking up 26 home runs, Robert trails only Ohtani in the AL. This breakout performance has already doubled his career-high home run total from last year and the past two seasons combined.

Wander Franco, the Tampa Bay Rays’ outstanding shortstop, solidified his place as the third AL MVP candidate. The 22-year-old showcased his skillset throughout the first half of the season, hitting 11 home runs, stealing 28 bases, and displaying exceptional defensive prowess.

Yandy Díaz, also from the Tampa Bay Rays, rode his remarkable first-half success to secure the fourth spot in the AL MVP poll. Díaz’s exceptional numbers at the plate, including a .323 batting average, a .515 slugging percentage, and an MLB-leading .408 on-base percentage, have played an instrumental role in the Rays’ success. The first baseman even hit a home run in this year’s All-Star Game.

Finally, Adolis García of the Texas Rangers rounds out the top five in the AL MVP poll. García’s outstanding offensive contributions, including 23 home runs and major-league-leading 75 RBIs in the first half, have been instrumental in leading the AL West-leading Rangers’ charge.

Turning to the National League, Ronald Acuña Jr. claimed the top spot with all 47 first-place votes. The Venezuelan outfielder’s excellence stems from his remarkable combination of power and speed. Acuña has hit 21 home runs and leads the NL with 41 stolen bases, a pace that could make him the first player in history to achieve a 30-70 or 30-60 season.

Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers seized the runner-up position in the NL MVP poll. Betts’ power surge before the All-Star break, with nine home runs in his last 15 games, brings his season total to 26. This puts him on pace for a potential career-high 47 homers, alongside a league-leading .586 slugging percentage.

Corbin Carroll, a rising star for the Arizona Diamondbacks, secured the third spot in the NL MVP poll. Carroll, at just 22 years old, has showcased exceptional power and speed with 18 home runs, 26 stolen bases, and an impressive .289 batting average and .915 OPS.

Freddie Freeman, the first baseman for the Atlanta Braves, earned the fourth position in the NL MVP poll. Freeman’s consistently outstanding performance throughout the years has continued this season, highlighted by a .320 batting average, 17 home runs, and a league-leading 31 doubles.

Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins rounded out the top five in the NL MVP poll. Arraez’s pursuit of hitting .400 still hangs in the balance for the second half of the season. Currently leading MLB with a .383 batting average at the All-Star break, Arraez’s remarkable campaign draws comparisons to Nomar Garciaparra and Darin Erstad in 2000.

The MVP poll also recognized several other notable players from both leagues who received votes, showcasing the depth of talent in the MLB.

As the second half of the season kicks off, baseball fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the ongoing performance and potential rise of these MVP frontrunners. With Ohtani and Acuña leading the pack, the race for the prestigious accolade promises to be thrilling until the last pitch is thrown.

