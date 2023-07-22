Home » Shohei Ohtani Gives Up Career-High Four Home Runs in Angels’ Victory Over Pirates
ANAHEIM, Calif. — In an eventful game, Shohei Ohtani displayed his remarkable resilience on the mound as he gave up four home runs for the first time in his major league career but ultimately led the Los Angeles Angels to a win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Pirates rookie Henry Davis made history as he became the first major leaguer to hit a pair of home runs off Ohtani. Despite Davis’ accomplishment, Ohtani maintained his composure and managed to pitch six solid innings, surrendering six hits before being relieved in the seventh.

Having allowed three homers in previous outings over his six seasons with the Angels, Ohtani had never experienced the setback of four home runs in a single game, whether in the majors or during his time in Japan’s top league.

Fortunately for Ohtani, the Angels’ offense stepped up with a home run-filled performance of their own. Mike Moustakas contributed with a three-run homer, and Trey Cabbage made his mark by hitting his first major league home run in the fourth inning off Zach Neto. Taylor Ward also joined the party, hitting a home run in the fifth inning.

Ultimately, Ohtani’s resilient performance and the Angels’ offensive firepower proved too much for the Pirates. Ohtani finished the game with five runs allowed, six hits, and an impressive nine strikeouts. As he left the field, he received a standing ovation and chants of “MVP! MVP!” from the passionate Angels fans. This was Ohtani’s last appearance on the mound at home before the trade deadline on August 1.

On the Pirates’ side, Dominicans Endy Rodríguez went 4-1, and Carlos Santana went 3-0. Venezuelan player Tucupita Marcano also went 3-0.

For the Angels, Venezuelan Luis Rengifo went 4-0, contributing to the team’s victory.

Despite a challenging outing for Ohtani, his ability to overcome adversity and lead the Angels to victory showcased his undeniable talent and further solidified his status as one of the game’s most exciting players. With the trade deadline approaching, his performance undoubtedly left Angels fans hopeful for more success in the future.

