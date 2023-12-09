Shohei Ohtani has agreed to a 10-year, US$700 million deal with the Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani, the star hitter and pitcher, has made history with a record-breaking deal. He has agreed to a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, announced after days of speculation following his six years with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo of CAA Sports, described the contract as “historic and unmatched” and expressed Ohtani’s excitement to collaborate and commit to long-term success.

The deal surpasses the previous record set by outfielder Mike Trout with the Angels in 2019, marking a 64% increase. Ohtani’s annual average of $70 million also exceeds the previous record held by pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, almost doubling his previous salary with the Angels.

Since joining the Angels, Ohtani has redefined modern baseball with his exceptional performances as a hitter and pitcher, making him one of the most marketable athletes in the world. Despite injuries during the 2023 season, he was voted unanimous MVP of the American League in 2021 and 2023, and is known for his impressive stats.

Before his 30th birthday on July 5, Ohtani had a .274 average, 171 home runs, 437 RBIs, and 86 stolen bases. On the mound, he held a 39-19 record with a 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts in 481 2/3 innings. This historic contract solidifies Ohtani’s position as one of the best players in modern baseball.

