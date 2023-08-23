Shohei Ohtani Hits 44th Home Run, But Leaves Game Due to Arm Fatigue

Shohei Ohtani Hits 44th Home Run of the Season, Leaves Game with Arm Fatigue

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani, the two-way star for the Los Angeles Angels, hit his 44th home run of the season, propelling him to the major league lead, in the first inning of the doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. However, his outing on the mound was cut short in the second inning due to arm fatigue.

Ohtani, who had missed his previous start because of similar arm fatigue concerns, was pitching for the first time since August 9. After throwing a 2-2 fastball to Christian Encarnación-Strand, he gestured to the dugout, prompting a visit from manager Phil Nevin and athletic trainer Mike Frostad. Subsequently, Ohtani left the game accompanied by Frostad and was replaced by left-handed pitcher Tyler Anderson.

The Japanese sensation had concluded the first inning without any issues and found himself with a runner on base and one out in the second inning. However, after walking Spencer Steer at the start of the inning, Ohtani’s arm fatigue became evident, forcing him to exit the game. Currently, Ohtani is a frontrunner for the American League Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, having previously won it in 2018.

While his pitching performance has been affected by arm fatigue, Ohtani’s hitting prowess remains undiminished. In the first inning, he wasted no time, driving the first pitch he saw from left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott for a two-run home run, giving the Angels an early lead.

Ohtani is now just two home runs away from tying his career-high of 46, which he achieved during his 2021 MVP campaign. Additionally, he is within three home runs of breaking the Angels’ single-season record of 47, set by Troy Glaus in 2000.

As Ohtani’s arm fatigue raises concerns, the Angels will closely monitor his condition and make necessary adjustments to ensure his continued success both on the mound and at the plate.

