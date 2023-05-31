Home » Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout put on home run show in Angels’ win over White Sox
Sports

Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout put on home run show in Angels’ win over White Sox

by admin
Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout put on home run show in Angels’ win over White Sox

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout put on a home run clinic in the Los Angeles Angels’ 12-5 win over the Chicago White Sox Wednesday.

Trout got the mini-home run derby started in the first inning when Lance Lynn’s 81 mph curveball fell right in the middle of the strike zone, allowing the three-time AL MVP to send the ball a whopping 461 feet to left-center, giving the Angels an early 2-0 lead.

Mike Trout smashes a 461-foot home run

sports/1600/900/play-66d416295000c21–snap_1685557885234.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””>sports/1600/900/play-66d416295000c21–snap_1685557885234.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””>sports/1600/900/play-66d416295000c21–snap_1685557885234.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””>

Mike Trout smashed a 461-foot home run to give the Los Angeles Angels a 2-0 lead vs. the Chicago White Sox.

The first-inning home run by Trout was his 13th of the season and his third over the last eight games as he moved past Joe DiMaggio on the all-time home run list with the 362nd homer of his career last week.

Following Trout’s massive blast, it was Ohtani’s turn to go yard in the top of the third. He hit Lynn’s inside 93 mph fastball 425 feet to dead center for a two-run shot that extended the Angels’ lead to 4-1.

Shohei Ohtani cranks a two-run home run

sports/1600/900/play-66d443ca100069a–snap_1685559866414.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””>sports/1600/900/play-66d443ca100069a–snap_1685559866414.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””>sports/1600/900/play-66d443ca100069a–snap_1685559866414.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””> Shohei Ohtani cranks a two-run home run

Shohei Ohtani cranked a two-run home run to extend the Los Angeles Angels’ lead over the Chicago White Sox.

After the Angels scored two more runs in the third, Ohtani stepped up to the plate again in the fourth inning. Once again, Ohtani delivered. In the sixth pitch of the at-bat, he crushed another 93 mph fastball from Lynn to right field for a two-run homer to make it 8-1.

See also  Bologna-Milan, Ibrahimovic scores the oldest goal of the top 5 tournaments

Ohtani’s fourth-inning home run was initially tracked at 478 feet, which would’ve been the longest home run of his career. However, it was later corrected to a 459-foot home run. The home run had an exit velocity of 111.8 mph, per Statcast.

Shohei Ohtani delivers his second home run of the day

sports/1600/900/play-66d485ced000c21–snap_1685562343052.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””>sports/1600/900/play-66d485ced000c21–snap_1685562343052.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””>sports/1600/900/play-66d485ced000c21–snap_1685562343052.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)” data-v-c8276d2a=””> Shohei Ohtani delivers his second home run of the day

Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani delivered his second home run of the day against the Chicago White Sox.

Even though baseball fans have grown accustomed to Ohtani doing amazing things at the plate (and on the mound), he was in a bit of a slump prior to the series against the White Sox. Ohtani was hitting just .230 in the month of May with a .789 OPS.

The two-time MLB All-Star broke out of his slump with a big three-game series against the White Sox. Following the series, Ohtani is sixth in MLB with 15 home runs and is on pace to hit 43 homers this season, which would be the second-most in his career.

FOX Sports‘ Ben Verlander predicted the superstar would find a way out of his recent skid on Tuesday’s “Flippin’ Bats.”

“I’ve got a BVG for ya – Ben Verlander’s Guarantee: Shohei Ohtani is hitting a home run or two this week,” Verlander said. “By the time we do ‘This week in Shohei Ohtani news’ next week, I will be talking about his multiple home runs that he hit on the week. That is a BVG.”

See also  The challenges of Treviso sport in 2023: Conegliano wants to lay down the law again

It only took 24 hours for Verlander’s guarantee to come to fruition.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience

Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani

Mike Trout

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

You may also like

French Open: Wang Xinyu advanced to the second...

Sevilla-Roma scorecards: Mancini’s misfortune (5), Smalling at the...

NHL | General manager Francis extended his NHL...

A single woman calls ‘First Dates’ to say...

Basketball: World Cup kick-off made to measure for...

Gaël Monfils forfeited for his second round at...

Famous note: Bayern will compete with the Premier...

Women’s World Cup: Lionesses duo reap reward for...

French Open 2023 results: Cameron Norrie beats Lucas...

here we go!Romano: Dalot renews contract with Manchester...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy