Shohei Ohtani Smashes Record-Breaking 493-Foot Home Run, Makes June History

Title: Shohei Ohtani’s Epic 493-Foot Blast Sets New Records

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese sensation, continues to defy expectations as he smashed his 30th home run in June in a jaw-dropping display of power. The Anaheim Angels star made history with a colossal shot to right field off D-backs lefty Tommy Henry on Friday night.

Ohtani’s 15th home run of the month left the bat with incredible force, registering an exit velocity of 115.1 mph. The ball soared a projected distance of 493 feet, as measured by Statcast, making it the longest home run hit in the majors this season. Remarkably, it also surpasses Ohtani’s personal best and becomes the longest home run of his six-year major league career. His previous record, set in 2021, stood at 470 feet against Royals lefty Kris Bubic.

The mammoth blast now ranks as the 13th longest home run since the introduction of Statcast in 2015. The all-time record remains a 505-foot bomb by Nomar Mazara in 2019. Notably, this phenomenal achievement also makes it the longest Angels home run ever tracked by Statcast, eclipsing the previous record of 490 feet set by Mike Trout on October 5, 2022.

In addition to etching his name in the record books, Ohtani joins a coveted group of players in American League history. Only three other players, Babe Ruth (Yankees, 1930), Bob Johnson (A’s, 1934), and Roger Maris (Yankees, 1961), have hit 15 home runs in a single month. Ohtani’s impressive feat is further highlighted by the fact that he already broke the Angels’ record for home runs in any month with his 14th homer just a day prior. It is the second time Ohtani has reached the milestone of 30 home runs before the All-Star break, previously achieving it in 2021 with 33 home runs.

Selected as an All-Star for the third consecutive season, Ohtani’s exceptional performance throughout June further solidifies his place in history. After this remarkable home run, which reduced the D-backs’ lead to 5-1, Ohtani finished the month with a remarkable slash line of .394/.488/.952. Alongside 15 home runs, he recorded seven doubles, three triples, four stolen bases, and contributed to 29 runs batted in over 27 games. Reflecting his versatility, Ohtani also made four starts on the mound, accumulating 37 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings and maintaining a solid 3.26 ERA.

Shohei Ohtani’s historic achievement continues to captivate baseball fans worldwide, leaving them in awe of his unprecedented talent both as a hitter and a pitcher. As the All-Star break approaches, the baseball world eagerly awaits to witness what more Ohtani has in store for the remainder of the season.

