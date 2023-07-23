Shohei Ohtani Struggles at the Plate as Los Angeles Angels Fall to Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0

Title: Shohei Ohtani Struggles as Pittsburgh Pirates Shut Out Los Angeles Angels

Subtitle: Ohtani’s Hitting Woes Coincide with Angels’ Losing Streak

Published: [Date]

The Los Angeles Angels suffered a disappointing 3-0 shutout loss at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates, as their star player Shohei Ohtani struggled with his performance at the plate. Ohtani, known for his remarkable skills as both a pitcher and designated hitter, had one of his worst nights against the Pirates.

In what proved to be a challenging game for Ohtani, the Japanese athlete failed to reach first base, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a flyout. Since May 6th, matches where Ohtani has failed to get on base have resulted in losses for the Angels.

According to OptaSTATS, in the ten games where Ohtani has been unable to reach base, the Angels have a disappointing record of 0-10. During this stretch, the team has struggled to produce, scoring just 17 runs in those ten games. This dismal performance is in stark contrast to the previous day’s victory, where the Angels emerged triumphant with an 8-5 score against the Pirates.

Meanwhile, the Angels received another blow with the news of third baseman Anthony Rendón’s extended absence. Rendón, who has been sidelined since July 4 due to a leg injury, underwent an MRI that revealed a shin bone bruise. Manager Bruce Nevin confirmed that Rendón will be out of action for at least two more weeks.

Rendón’s absence is a major setback for the Angels, as the highly valued infielder has struggled with injuries since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract ahead of the 2020 season. In contrast, during his seven-year tenure with the Washington Nationals, Rendon played in 916 games.

The Los Angeles Angels are now facing a challenging phase as they seek to regain their winning form. With Ohtani’s slump coinciding with Rendón’s extended absence, the team must regroup and find ways to overcome these hurdles in order to turn their season around.