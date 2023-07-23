Home » Shohei Ohtani Struggles at the Plate as Los Angeles Angels Fall to Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0
Sports

Shohei Ohtani Struggles at the Plate as Los Angeles Angels Fall to Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0

by admin
Shohei Ohtani Struggles at the Plate as Los Angeles Angels Fall to Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0

Title: Shohei Ohtani Struggles as Pittsburgh Pirates Shut Out Los Angeles Angels

Subtitle: Ohtani’s Hitting Woes Coincide with Angels’ Losing Streak

Published: [Date]

The Los Angeles Angels suffered a disappointing 3-0 shutout loss at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates, as their star player Shohei Ohtani struggled with his performance at the plate. Ohtani, known for his remarkable skills as both a pitcher and designated hitter, had one of his worst nights against the Pirates.

In what proved to be a challenging game for Ohtani, the Japanese athlete failed to reach first base, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a flyout. Since May 6th, matches where Ohtani has failed to get on base have resulted in losses for the Angels.

According to OptaSTATS, in the ten games where Ohtani has been unable to reach base, the Angels have a disappointing record of 0-10. During this stretch, the team has struggled to produce, scoring just 17 runs in those ten games. This dismal performance is in stark contrast to the previous day’s victory, where the Angels emerged triumphant with an 8-5 score against the Pirates.

Meanwhile, the Angels received another blow with the news of third baseman Anthony Rendón’s extended absence. Rendón, who has been sidelined since July 4 due to a leg injury, underwent an MRI that revealed a shin bone bruise. Manager Bruce Nevin confirmed that Rendón will be out of action for at least two more weeks.

Rendón’s absence is a major setback for the Angels, as the highly valued infielder has struggled with injuries since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract ahead of the 2020 season. In contrast, during his seven-year tenure with the Washington Nationals, Rendon played in 916 games.

The Los Angeles Angels are now facing a challenging phase as they seek to regain their winning form. With Ohtani’s slump coinciding with Rendón’s extended absence, the team must regroup and find ways to overcome these hurdles in order to turn their season around.

You may also like

Another cruciate ligament rupture in Schalke legionnaire Greiml

France 0-0 Jamaica: France held to goalless draw

Toronto Raptors, agreement defined with Jeff Dowtin

Jasper “the Disaster” Philipsen, the other man of...

Alvaro Morata, safe used but not at sale...

Another Premier League player is heading to Arabia....

SWE vs ZAF: Sweden Defeats South Africa in...

Gall narrowly missed the second TdF stage win

Jack Wolfskin’s Bike Commute 2.5 Jkt W is...

Vingegaard also wants the crimson jersey. The Vtz...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy