Shohei Ohtani Undergoes Elbow Surgery, Expected to Return as a Two-Way Player in 2025

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani underwent elbow surgery on September 19, 2023. The Japanese two-way hitter’s doctor is optimistic that Ohtani will be available as a batter on Opening Day in 2024 and will return as a pitcher in 2025. Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on August 23, which ended his pitching season. He continued to play as a hitter until September 3 when he suffered an oblique strain.

The surgery was performed by Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. Ohtani had previously undergone Tommy John surgery on October 1, 2018, but no details about this recent surgery were provided by Ohtani or the team.

In a post on Instagram, Ohtani expressed gratitude for the support and well wishes he received. He stated, “I had a procedure on my elbow this morning and everything went very well… I will work as hard as I can and do my best to get back on the diamond stronger than ever.”

Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo, stated that the decision for the surgery was made with a focus on Ohtani’s long-term future. Balelo emphasized that Ohtani wanted to ensure he had every opportunity to hit and pitch for many years to come.

Despite the injury, Ohtani has had an outstanding season. He currently leads the American League in various categories including home runs, RBIs, triples, and stolen bases. As a pitcher, he has a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts.

Dr. ElAttrache expects Ohtani to have a full recovery and be ready to hit without restrictions on Opening Day 2024. He also anticipates that Ohtani will be able to resume both hitting and pitching in 2025.

Ohtani is eligible for free agency after the World Series and prior to his injury, there were speculations about him potentially securing a record contract worth $500 million or more.

Overall, despite the setback of the surgery, Ohtani remains determined to come back stronger and continue to excel as both a hitter and a pitcher in the future.

