Shohei Ohtani’s Absence Continues: Dealing with Right Oblique Tightness

Shohei Ohtani, the electrifying two-way star for the Los Angeles Angels, was absent from the lineup for the sixth consecutive game on Saturday due to tightness in his right oblique. The injury occurred during batting practice prior to Monday’s game, leaving Ohtani unable to swing a bat since then.

Manager Phil Nevin provided an update on Ohtani before Friday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians, revealing that the Japanese sensation has not yet been able to engage in any swinging activities. With caution in mind, Nevin and the Angels’ medical staff decided to give Ohtani one more day of rest.

Despite his recent absence from the lineup, Ohtani’s remarkable performances throughout the season cannot be ignored. In 135 games, the 29-year-old has maintained an impressive batting average of .304, along with an on-base percentage of .412 and a slugging percentage of .654. Ohtani’s power has been particularly eye-catching, as he has belted an astonishing 44 home runs, putting him in a tie for the league lead.

Not only has Ohtani displayed his prowess as a home run hitter, but he has also showcased his versatility on the basepaths and in the field. With 20 stolen bases, eight triples, and 26 doubles, Ohtani has proven to be a true all-around threat. Furthermore, he has accumulated 95 RBIs and crossed home plate 102 times.

Ohtani’s exceptional performance this season has placed him within striking distance of an Angels franchise record. He is just three long balls away from surpassing Troy Glaus’ record for the most home runs in a season by an Angels player, set in 2000.

While fans eagerly await Ohtani’s return to the field, the Angels organization understands the importance of prioritizing his health. In the meantime, Ohtani’s absence serves as a reminder of the incredible impact he has made on the game of baseball and leaves fans eagerly anticipating his triumphant return.

