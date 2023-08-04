Shohei Ohtani’s Cramps Can’t Stop Him as he Hits 40th Home Run in Angels’ Tough Loss against Mariners

Title: Shohei Ohtani Hits 40th Home Run Amidst Injury Scare in Angels’ Loss to Mariners

ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels’ star player, Shohei Ohtani, showcased both his pitching and hitting prowess in a rollercoaster game against the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani’s performance was unfortunately marred by right hand and finger cramps, forcing him to bow out of the game after four innings. However, this setback didn’t stop him from adding to his major league-leading home run tally.

In a nail-biting encounter at Angel Stadium, the Angels suffered a tough 5-3 defeat in the series opener against the Mariners. Closer Carlos Estevez failed to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning, allowing a grand slam to Cade Marlowe. The loss now places the Angels (56-54) four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card race.

Ohtani started the game in dominant fashion, pitching four scoreless innings and displaying exceptional velocity that exceeded his season averages. Surprisingly, Ohtani was unexpectedly pulled from the mound by reliever Jose Soriano in the fifth inning, throwing just 59 pitches. It was later revealed that the multi-talented player was experiencing a cramp in his right hand.

Despite his pitching exit, Ohtani continued to contribute significantly as a batter. In the sixth inning, he was intentionally walked after a 3-0 count against right-hander Bryan Woo. Showing his versatility, Ohtani stole his 14th base of the year and subsequently scored the tying run on CJ Cron’s RBI single. The Angels took the lead when Mike Moustakas hit a double.

It was in the eighth inning that Ohtani truly shone, dispelling concerns about his cramps affecting his performance. On a 2-2 count, he launched a fastball from reliever Isaiah Campbell over the right field fence, extending the Angels’ lead. Ohtani’s home run marked his 40th of the season, making him the first player to reach this milestone in 2022. He is currently on track to potentially finish the season with an astonishing 59 home runs.

Before his unexpected departure from the game, Ohtani had shown no signs of struggle, reaching base with a walk and advancing to third on a two-out single.

It is worth noting that Ohtani has dealt with various physical ailments throughout the season, including a blister/nail problem and lower leg cramps in prior outings. However, despite these challenges, Ohtani’s performance on both the pitching mound and at the plate has been nothing short of exceptional.

The left-handed slugger, also the frontrunner for the AL MVP award, tallied three hits and four strikeouts in the game against the Mariners. Notably, his fastball velocity exceeded his season average, clocking an average of 98.7 mph and reaching 100.2 mph. This season, his fastball has averaged at 96.9 mph.

While Ohtani did not throw a fastball in the fourth inning, he managed to diffuse offensive threats with well-executed pitches. His contributions on the mound have been vital for the Angels this season, with an impressive ERA of 3.32 and 160 strikeouts in 124.2 innings across 21 starts.

If Ohtani is forced to miss any time due to his injury, it would undoubtedly be a significant setback for the Angels. The team went all-in at the trade deadline, aiming to secure a postseason berth with Ohtani at the helm before his impending free agency.

Despite the disappointment of the loss and Ohtani’s injury concerns, his unmatched skill set and unwavering determination continue to make headlines across Major League Baseball. Fans eagerly await his return and hope for a swift recovery as the Angels strive to secure a playoff spot in the highly competitive AL Wild Card race.