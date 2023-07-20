Shohei Ohtani’s Offensive Power and Potential to Break Home Run Record Draws Praise from Aaron Judge

Title: Aaron Judge Impressed by Shohei Ohtani’s Performance, Open to Breaking His Own Home Run Record

Subtitle: Ohtani’s pursuit of home run history could challenge Judge’s AL record

ANAHEIM — All eyes were on Shohei Ohtani this week as Aaron Judge witnessed the Angels superstar’s impressive plate mechanics at close range. This experience has sparked conversations among Judge’s teammates in the dugout, who have all marveled at Ohtani’s skills. With Ohtani’s recent display of power, it is not far-fetched to believe that the American League’s single-season home run record may be in jeopardy this year.

Since October 4, 1961, the home run record had belonged to Judge after he surpassed Roger Maris’ 61-year-old mark by hitting his 62nd home run. However, Judge believes there is room for Ohtani to surpass his record and etch his name into the history books. “Records are there to be broken,” Judge said during a press conference on Wednesday. “It’s just a record. It would be exciting for the game if he went out there and got 63 or higher. We’ll see what happens.”

Ohtani’s impressive performance on Wednesday included his 35th home run of the season, the most recent being against the Yankees’ Michael King on Monday. The Angels’ superstar has been in scorching form recently, batting .429 with four home runs and eight RBIs in his last seven games.

Judge, although competitive, is in awe of Ohtani’s abilities, saying, “It’s incredible. It’s fun to watch.” While Judge admits it’s not enjoyable watching Ohtani perform against his own team, he is excited to see Ohtani’s progress beyond their series. Judge had a similar pace to Ohtani in 2022 before sustaining an injury in early June. Now on the road to recovery, Judge has been back on the field for batting practice and light defensive work.

Despite being stuck at 19 home runs in 49 games, which still leads his team in both homers and RBIs (40), Judge aims for another chance to hit 62 or even surpass it in future seasons, saying, “I still have quite a few years left in this game.” He remains focused on helping his team win and wishes Ohtani the best in his pursuit of breaking the record. Judge acknowledges that if Ohtani does surpass his record, it will give him the opportunity to achieve something special once again.

As Ohtani’s popularity continues to grow, Judge suggests that Ohtani could benefit from following his lead in handling the pressure of chasing a home run record. Judge remained focused on winning games for the Yankees, both as a batter and pitcher, until the pressure of the record chase started to become more apparent around the 62 mark.

When Judge reached 62 home runs, he experienced fan reaction and expectations he had never encountered before. He recalls feeling the pressure to perform and entertain the fans, but his main focus remained on helping his team win the game.

Although Judge has been impressed by Ohtani’s overall game, there is one specific aspect he has taken notice of and wishes to incorporate into his own play – Ohtani’s lower body mechanics. Judge has tried to emulate Ohtani’s foot tap, recognizing the power and positioning it gives him at the plate. While Judge admits he hasn’t mastered it yet, he hopes to refine his technique in the upcoming years.

In conclusion, Aaron Judge’s front-row experience of Shohei Ohtani’s exceptional performance has sparked admiration among his teammates. Judge believes Ohtani has the potential to break his own home run record and is open to the challenge. Judge maintains his focus on recovering from injury and helping his team win, but he remains excited to witness Ohtani’s feats beyond their current series. Ultimately, Judge believes Ohtani’s success will provide him with another opportunity to strive for greatness in the future seasons ahead.

