Shohei Ohtani’s Season Cut Short by Oblique Injury, Raises Concerns about Future Contract and Tommy John Surgery

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will miss the remainder of the season due to an oblique injury, the team announced. The 29-year-old went on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday and hasn’t played since Sept. 3 due to the oblique injury. This injury comes after his pitching season ended early on Aug. 23 due to a tear in the elbow ligament.

Ohtani’s absence marks the end of what could have been one of the most impressive seasons in Major League Baseball, both as a hitter and pitcher. He was a favorite to win his second American League MVP in three years and there was even speculation of a contract worth over $500 million awaiting him in free agency.

As a hitter, Ohtani achieved career-highs with a batting average of .304 and OPS of 1.066. He currently leads the American League with 44 home runs and has 96 RBIs, eight triples, and 20 stolen bases. However, despite his outstanding performance, the Angels have had a disappointing season with a 68-80 record and are headed towards their eighth consecutive losing season.

On the pitching front, Ohtani boasted a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts. He struck out 167 batters and walked 55 in 132 innings. It remains uncertain whether Ohtani will require a second Tommy John surgery, as the Angels have not provided any details regarding this matter.

Ohtani previously underwent Tommy John surgery on October 1, 2018, performed by Los Angeles Dodgers head doctor Neal ElAttrache. He made his return as a batter on May 7 the following year and returned to the mound on July 26, 2020, after the season was delayed by the pandemic. However, he struggled with injuries and had to wait until 2021 to pitch again due to a forearm strain.

Since then, Ohtani has recorded an impressive record of 34-16 with a 2.8 ERA in 74 starts. However, with his recent oblique injury, his season has unfortunately come to an early end.

Reporters noted that almost all of Ohtani’s personal belongings were removed from his locker after Friday’s game. Only a few jerseys remained, while a bag filled with the 2023 All-Star Game logo was placed in front of his cubby. The team spokesman stated that more information would be provided on Saturday regarding Ohtani’s situation.

Although his season may have ended prematurely, Ohtani’s remarkable abilities on both the mound and at the plate continue to amaze fans and experts alike. His future, including the possibility of securing a lucrative contract in free agency, remains uncertain as he focuses on recovering from his injuries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

