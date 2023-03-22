[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, March 22, 2023]In the World Baseball Classic (WBC) 21st championship game, Japan led by only 1 point, and in the first half of the 9th inning, ace Shohei Otani made a rescue. He successfully completed the close The task struck out the American team hitters, and Japan finally defeated the United States 3-2 and won the third championship in team history in the classic.

The Central News Agency reported that Japan and the United States, which had won the championship in the classic, played against each other in the championship game of the 5th tournament on the 21st.

The United States relied on Trea Turner’s Yangchunpao to score points in the 2nd inning. Japan relied on Murakami Munetaka’s Yangchunpao to equalize in the next half of the inning, and then scored an advanced point to take a 2-1 lead.

Kazuma Okamoto hit a home run in the 4th inning, giving Japan a 3-1 lead. The two-point gap between the two sides was stalemate until the 8th inning. Kyle Schwarber of the United States faced Darvish with 1 out and 1 good ball and 2 bad balls. Seize the opportunity to blast the ball into a home run in the direction of center and right field, narrowing the difference between the two sides to 1 point.

With only 1 point left to lead, Japan pushed Shohei Otani for backup in the 9th inning to complete the rescue work.

SHOHEI OHTANI STRIKES OUT MIKE TROUT TO WIN THE #WORLDBASEBALLCLASSIC! pic.twitter.com/F7vUtIiRR1 — MLB (@MLB) March 22, 2023

Japan won all 4 games in the group stage and easily advanced to the top 8 knockout rounds as the leader of Group B.

Japan defeated Italy 9-3 in the quarter-finals and easily advanced to the quarter-finals. However, in the match against Mexico, Japan’s starting pitcher Sasaki Ryuki was sniped by a 3-pointer and fell behind all the way. 9 hits were driven by Shohei Otani and Munetaka Murakami. In the case of a bye hit, he made a thrilling break into the championship game.

Japan won the first classic championship in 2006, completed two consecutive championships in 2009, won the third place in the next two sessions, and won the championship again today. In the five classics so far, it has won three impressive championships.

