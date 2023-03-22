Home Sports Shohei Otani strikes out in 9 innings and Japan defeats the United States to win the third classic | World Baseball Classic | WBC
Sports

Shohei Otani strikes out in 9 innings and Japan defeats the United States to win the third classic | World Baseball Classic | WBC

by admin
Shohei Otani strikes out in 9 innings and Japan defeats the United States to win the third classic | World Baseball Classic | WBC

[New Tang Dynasty Beijing time, March 22, 2023]In the World Baseball Classic (WBC) 21st championship game, Japan led by only 1 point, and in the first half of the 9th inning, ace Shohei Otani made a rescue. He successfully completed the close The task struck out the American team hitters, and Japan finally defeated the United States 3-2 and won the third championship in team history in the classic.

The Central News Agency reported that Japan and the United States, which had won the championship in the classic, played against each other in the championship game of the 5th tournament on the 21st.

The United States relied on Trea Turner’s Yangchunpao to score points in the 2nd inning. Japan relied on Murakami Munetaka’s Yangchunpao to equalize in the next half of the inning, and then scored an advanced point to take a 2-1 lead.

Kazuma Okamoto hit a home run in the 4th inning, giving Japan a 3-1 lead. The two-point gap between the two sides was stalemate until the 8th inning. Kyle Schwarber of the United States faced Darvish with 1 out and 1 good ball and 2 bad balls. Seize the opportunity to blast the ball into a home run in the direction of center and right field, narrowing the difference between the two sides to 1 point.

With only 1 point left to lead, Japan pushed Shohei Otani for backup in the 9th inning to complete the rescue work.

See also  World Cup-Messi's pass shot Verhorst double-shot + absolute tie Argentina 2-2 Netherlands into overtime_Restricted Area_Berhaus_Left Foot

Shohei Otani of Japan pitches in the ninth inning against Team USA during the World Baseball Classic championship game at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, March 21, 2023. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Japan won all 4 games in the group stage and easily advanced to the top 8 knockout rounds as the leader of Group B.

Japan defeated Italy 9-3 in the quarter-finals and easily advanced to the quarter-finals. However, in the match against Mexico, Japan’s starting pitcher Sasaki Ryuki was sniped by a 3-pointer and fell behind all the way. 9 hits were driven by Shohei Otani and Munetaka Murakami. In the case of a bye hit, he made a thrilling break into the championship game.

Japan won the first classic championship in 2006, completed two consecutive championships in 2009, won the third place in the next two sessions, and won the championship again today. In the five classics so far, it has won three impressive championships.

Team Japan beat Team USA 3-2 in the World Baseball Classic championship game at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, March 21, 2023. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

(Editor in charge: Lu Yongxin)

You may also like

There is a new attendance record for women’s...

Second division: rockets, riots and a very late...

Fasano-Martina: a challenge is memorable only if there...

Wagner brothers with 35 points: Orlando Magic keep...

over 2000 children expected – Sport Marketing News

2. Bundesliga: Braunschweig wins Lower Saxony derby against...

HIIT training: how to do it and benefits

Union Berlin shoots its way out of its...

Molin: I have little to reproach my team

Ocean Race: Antoine Auriol – das Auge der...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy