Shoma Uno’s ankle, damaged the day before during a bad reception in training, was not enough to worry the world champion at the moment of defending his title on the ice of Saitama. At the end of a superb short program, opened by a clear quadruple flip, the Japanese has more than four points ahead of his provisional runner-up, the American Ilia Malinin (100.38 pts), who will have to rely on his quadruple axel on Saturday if he wants to win.
You had to be solid to hope to join the fight this Thursday, like the South Korean Cha Junhwan, who completes the virtual podium (99.64 pts), or the Canadian Keegan Messing (4th, 98.75 pts) , but also Kévin Aymoz, who will skate the free in the last group (5th, 95.56 pts).
” I am very happy, reacted the Frenchman. I had no specific objective for this competition. Just to perform, to get something out of this competition. I fought so much all year against injuries, against a lot of things. This is where I did my first World Championships four years ago, I was very happy to come back. Super motivated! I didn’t even stress, I had doubts at times, but I used it to move forward. »
Crowned European champion in January thanks, above all, to a magnificent short program, Adam Siao Him Fa got totally lost this time, committing a mistake on his three jumping elements, moreover omitting the combination . He is currently ranked 12th with 79.78 points.