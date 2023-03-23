Shoma Uno’s ankle, damaged the day before during a bad reception in training, was not enough to worry the world champion at the moment of defending his title on the ice of Saitama. At the end of a superb short program, opened by a clear quadruple flip, the Japanese has more than four points ahead of his provisional runner-up, the American Ilia Malinin (100.38 pts), who will have to rely on his quadruple axel on Saturday if he wants to win.