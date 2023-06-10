Shoot the expensive hotels, Sardinia and Sicily at the top – Last Hour

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 10 – “Thanks to skyrocketing inflation and the high bills that have characterized the last 2 years, the 2023 summer holidays will be remembered as the most expensive ever, and the costs of a holiday can reach peaks very high in certain Italian localities”.



This was stated by the president of Assoutenti, Furio Truzzi, illustrating the regional map on the rates of accommodation facilities for the month of August published today by the association. Assoutenti’s study examined the cost of a family with two children for a week’s stay in August in a 3-star establishment (hotel, B&B, apartments, etc.) or equivalent. “In Emilia Romagna it starts from a minimum of 1,218 euros in Milano Marittima and reaches 19,656 euros in Riccione. In Tuscany, the record belongs to Viareggio, where the cost of accommodation in August reaches 15,572 euros. Very high rates on the prestigious coast amalfi area: a classic 3-star hotel costs between 4,000 and 11,920 euros in Positano; up to 8,358 euros in Sorrento.



However, the high-rates record belongs to Cefalù, where a 3-star (or equivalent) structure costs up to 22,343 euros a week in August, 20,570 euros in San Teodoro in Sardinia” – notes Assoutenti, which has published on its website the regional map which analyzes the rates of accommodation facilities in the various Italian locations.For ferries, the round-trip cost for a family with two children and a car “reaches this year 1,462 euros on the Genoa-Palermo route, 1,331 euros for the Civitavecchia-Olbia connection and 1,030 euros from Livorno to Olbia. You need 1,251 euros from Genoa to Porto Torres, 715 euros from Naples to Stromboli. If you opt for the plane, spending per family starts from a minimum of 845 euros for the Milan-Brindisi route, and drops to 818 euros for the Milan-Palermo route, and 800 euros from Rome to Olbia. For the rental car, we start from a minimum of 402 euros per week in Olbia, 392 euros in Catania, 379 euros in Cagliari, 377 euros in Palermo, 373 euros in Alghero and Brindisi”, concludes Assoutenti.



