Shooting at a campground in Iowa: four victims. The attacker also died, he was 23 years old
Shooting at a campground in Iowa: four victims. The attacker also died, he was 23 years old

Shooting at a campground in Iowa: four victims. The attacker also died, he was 23 years old

Another episode of violence in the United States. One man shot several firearm shotstoday in an Iowa park, state belonging to the Midwest of the United States. The budget is four deaths, including the assailant. Police were alerted early in the morning and when they arrived at the Maquoketa Cave State Park campsite, they found three people dead. While patrolling the area a fourth person, a 23 year old boy identified as Anthony Sherwin, he was found dead probably due to injuries he caused voluntarily.

The reasons for the gesture nor why the man targeted some people who were in the park. The police assure that the dangerous situation is considered to be over and there is no public threat.

