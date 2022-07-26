Vancouver, July 25, 2022 – A man took to the street and shot the homeless, it happened in the suburbs of Vancouver, Canada. On the ground there are dead and wounded. News is still patchy, but police said of having stopped the killer. The suspect seems to have targeted only the homeless people of the city, in several shootings.

The assaults took place at 6am local time (3pm in Italy) in downtown Langley, a city in the Vancouver metropolitan area. The local police station said: there are “several victims” of “multiple shootings”. But Rebecca Parslow, a spokeswoman for the police, did not specify the number of deaths and injuries.

“A man is in custody,” added Parslow, confirming that the emergency is not over because the police are trying to understand if other suspects are involved in addition to the arrested person. Canadian newspapers confirm that the man, of Caucasian ethnicity with dark hair, wearing a brown jumpsuit and a blue and green camouflage t-shirt, he would deliberately shoot the homeless in the city.

News being updated