Home Sports Shooting in Vancouver, comes out in camouflage and targets the homeless: dead and injured
Sports

Shooting in Vancouver, comes out in camouflage and targets the homeless: dead and injured

by admin
Shooting in Vancouver, comes out in camouflage and targets the homeless: dead and injured

Vancouver, July 25, 2022 – A man took to the street and shot the homeless, it happened in the suburbs of Vancouver, Canada. On the ground there are dead and wounded. News is still patchy, but police said of having stopped the killer. The suspect seems to have targeted only the homeless people of the city, in several shootings.

The assaults took place at 6am local time (3pm in Italy) in downtown Langley, a city in the Vancouver metropolitan area. The local police station said: there are “several victims” of “multiple shootings”. But Rebecca Parslow, a spokeswoman for the police, did not specify the number of deaths and injuries.

“A man is in custody,” added Parslow, confirming that the emergency is not over because the police are trying to understand if other suspects are involved in addition to the arrested person. Canadian newspapers confirm that the man, of Caucasian ethnicity with dark hair, wearing a brown jumpsuit and a blue and green camouflage t-shirt, he would deliberately shoot the homeless in the city.

News being updated

See also  The Apu begins with Forlì three weeks of fire

You may also like

‘Ndrangheta and entrepreneurs, 12 arrests in Reggio Calabria....

Milan, Leao is all new: muscles, goals, renewal

China University Basketball League Men’s Division I National...

The Colleretto Pedanea in Promotion, the Agliè Valle...

Denmark’s Wengergao wins 2022 Tour de France championship

At the start of the Absolutes, three Friulians...

Want to join a professional team? Hunan’s only...

Voting and tax authorities, flat tax and succession...

Daniel Maldini leaves Milan: he goes to Spezia...

The 2022 International Wrestling A-Class Series in Poland...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy