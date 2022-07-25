Rome, 25 July 2023 – After the Superluna 2022 of July 13 we are preparing for the unique show of falling stars, in August. But this year the vision will be different. He explains how Giuseppe Cutispoto, astrophysicist ofInaf of Catania. Here is his calendar of nights not to be missed.

Why will the vision of shooting stars be different?

“Why this year la luna piena la superluna they will make the spectacle of “San Lorenzo’s tears less showy,” Cutispoto explains. But we can console ourselves with Jupiter and Saturn. So here is the calendar of nights not to be missed.

What will we see on the night between 11 and 12 August?

“At 11 pm we will see one almost full moon con Saturn visible on the left – explains Cutispoto -. The distance of the moon from the earth will be 358,300 kilometers, compared to 357,000 of the Superluna in July. So just 1,300 km more. And if we look eastward, low on the horizon, Jupiter is rising at that same time “.

What will we see on the night between 12 and 13 August?

“In the night between 12 and 13 August the shooting star spike – reveals Cutispoto -. This year, however, the show it will be ruined by contrast from the brightness of the sky. Even if to be honest it must be said that the maximum of shooting stars is always understood afterwards, in retrospect. There are too many variables. The only certain thing is that the maximum is no longer on the night of August 10, the night of San Lorenzo “.

But we can console ourselves. Cutispoto continues: “Always at 11 pm the moon obviously moved eastwards. So on this night Saturn will be visible in the upper right corner of the moon, further away than the previous day. And we will see Jupiter, much brighter “.

What will we see in the night between 13 and 14 August?