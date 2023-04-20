shoots neighbor and 6-year-old daughter

Gaston County Police In Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S United Statesa 24-year-old, Robert Louis Singletary, shot a neighbor and his 6-year-old daughter after a basketball rolled into his backyard. The man then fled and is now wanted. Police in Gaston County said he should be armed and dangerous and that anyone who knows his whereabouts should call the police immediately. Father and daughter, on the other hand, were injured: he is in the hospital, while the little girl has been discharged.

As reported by the affiliate of

Cnn

WBTV, a witness,

Jonathan Robertson, he said some children were “playing basketball when a ball rolled into the neighbor’s yard and the little ones went to catch it.” The 24-year-old, who was in the garden, then entered the house and then came out with a gun and shot wildly. The man and the girl were shot while the others hurried to escape. Two other people were also injured, a woman (the mother of the little girl, only grazed by the bullet) and a man.

According to the witness, Singletary often yelled at neighborhood children. The 24-year-old now faces several charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by inflicting serious injury.

