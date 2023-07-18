Short circuit at the San Siro: Milan will host the 2026 or 2027 Champions League final

Lo stadium San Sirothat for Milan e Inter it is old and needs to be demolished, not only will it be the site of the 2026 Olympics opening ceremony. No, it will also host the final of Champions League in the same year or in 2027. After the confirmation from UEFA, the mayor’s comment also arrived Joseph Hall: “Obviously I did i jump for joy”. Yet the mayor himself, his council and the majority of him have repeatedly given the green light to the various steps of the project demolition del Meazza for the construction of a new private facility managed by the two clubs. A project that stalled during the spring, for various reasons, including a possible one bond on the stadium: “I expect a decision on the bond by the end of the month, which could change the route. Because if it should be bound, it skips our build project a new stadium in that area. Let’s wait, it’s useless to do inferences Today”.

Il short circuit it really concerns the haste in wanting to demolish the current San Siro and in the meantime nominate it to host the most important football match per club in three or four years. The Meazza recorded an average of 70 thousand spectators throughout the last season, whether he played for Inter or for Milan. In recent weeks it has become the scene of about twenty concerts, between Italian and international artists. Yet no one is currently taking into consideration the hypothesis of one renovationnecessary, also following the example of Camp We of Barcelona, ​​at the center of an important work of renovation which actually provides the transfiguration of the old stadium, without however erasing its history.

While thinking about how to demolish its stadium, Milan is a candidate for the final act of the Champions League. As communicated by UEFA, for the 2026 years e 2027 the only other nomination came from Puskas Arena Of Budapest. Consequently, one of the two finals will almost certainly be played at the Meazza. We will have certainty in May 2024. “Refreshing from the unfortunate final in Istanbul for my colours, but exciting because I have seen once again what it means for a city to host the Champions League final, when the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina he called me to ask me if we were interested in hosting the Champions League final at San Siro, obviously I jumped for joy,” Sala said, explaining that “since there are two candidates, us and Budapest, for the two-year ( 2026 and 2027, ed), one should be in Milan”.

The mayor’s hope is that the Lombard capital can host the final in 2026. “Obviously I told Gravina ‘in 2027 I will no longer be mayor, so see to bring it home for 2026′. I hope he succeeds and I count a lot for 2026, if it’s 2027 then it will be fine for Milan “, concluded Sala. Then the mayor spoke of Milan and Inter’s plans for the new stadium: “Il piano B there isn’t one at the moment, I understand the teams that want to move to other realities. I offered Milan in particular theViale Puglie area which is definitely suitable, but which is private and which do i their interests“, he added.

