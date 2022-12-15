[Netease Sports News on the 14th]The 2022 Short Course Swimming World Championships will continue in Melbourne. On the second competition day, Zhang Yufei won the third place with a time of 24.71 seconds, tying the Asian record for this event. In addition, Zhang Yufei also led the Chinese men’s and women’s 50-meter medley relay team to finish fifth and set a new Asian record. The Chinese team ranked sixth in the women’s 4*200m freestyle relay, and Australia won the championship to break the world record. Zhang Ke won the seventh place in the women’s 800m freestyle, Tang Qianting and Yang Chang advanced to the women’s 100m breaststroke final, Qin Haiyang qualified for the men’s 100m breaststroke final, and Pan Zhanle entered the men’s 100m freestyle final.

In the women’s 50m butterfly final, Zhang Yufei, who ranked first in the preliminaries and broke the national record, played. In the final, Zhang Yufei was on the fifth lane, accelerated immediately after starting, and ranked third when he turned around at 25 meters. In the last 25 meters, Zhang Yufei struggled to keep up with Canada’s Husk and Canadian star McNeil, and finally won the bronze medal with a time of 24.71 seconds, tying the Asian record for the event. Husk and McNeil tied for the championship with a time of 25.64 seconds.

In the men’s and women’s 50m medley relay final, the Chinese team sent four players including Wang Gukailai, Yan Zibei, Zhang Yufei and Wu Qingfeng. The first backstroke Wang Gu Kailai ranked fourth, the second breaststroke Yan Zibei and the third Zhang Yufei kept their positions, and the last freestyle Wu Qingfeng sprinted with all his strength, breaking the Asian record with a time of 1:07.31 and finally ranked fifth. .The US team swam 1:35.15 to win the championship and set a new world record

In the women’s 4*200m freestyle relay, the Chinese team, which consisted of Liu Yaxin, Wu Qingfeng, Cheng Yujie, and Zhang Yifan, ranked sixth with a time of 7:48.73.Australia swam 7 minutes 30 seconds 87, won the championship and broke the world record

In the women’s 800m freestyle final, Chinese player Zhang Ke finished seventh with a time of 8:24.24. American Pallister won another championship after the 400 with a time of 8:04.07.

In the women’s 100m breaststroke semi-final, Tang Qianting swam 1:04.36 and ranked third, qualifying for the final. Another Chinese player, Yang Chang, ranked sixth with 1:04.99 and entered the final with Tang Qianting. In the women’s 100m freestyle semi-final, Cheng Yujie ranked 14th in 52.90 and missed the final.

In the men’s 100m breaststroke semi-final, Qin Haiyang swam 56.38 seconds and ranked third to enter the final. In the men’s 100m freestyle semi-final, Pan Zhanle ranked seventh with 46.19 seconds and successfully advanced to the final.