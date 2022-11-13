Home Sports Short Track Speed ​​Skating Four Continents Championships: Chinese men’s 5,000-meter relay wins Gongli women’s 1,000-meter silver – Xinhua English.news.cn
Short Track Speed ​​Skating Four Continents Championships: Chinese men's 5,000-meter relay wins Gongli women's 1,000-meter silver

Short Track Speed ​​Skating Four Continents Championships: Chinese Men’s 5000m Relay Wins Gongli Women’s 1000m Silver

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-13 15:40

CCTV News Client News On the morning of November 13th, Beijing time, the 2022 Four Continents Short Track Speed ​​Skating Championships came to the last competition day.

In the men’s 5000m relay group A final, the Chinese team composed of Zhong Yuchen, Song Jiahua, Li Kun and Liu Guanyi played well and won the championship with a score of 6:54.766. The Japanese team and the South Korean team ranked second and third respectively.

In the women’s 1000m Group A final, Chinese athlete Gong Li performed well. She followed the slide all the way, with excellent route defense, and crossed the finish line in the third place with a time of 1:28.840. As the South Korean player Shen Xixi was sentenced to a foul, Gongli finally won the silver medal in the women’s 1000 meters in this competition. Canada’s Courtney won the championship.

In the men’s 1000m race, Lin Xiaoxun withdrew, and another Chinese player, Zhong Yuchen, failed to advance to the Group A final. The championship was won by South Korean player Park Ji-won.

In the men’s and women’s mixed relay group A final, the Chinese team composed of Gong Li, Wang Xinran, Li Kun, and Zhong Yuchen won another silver medal in 2 minutes 38 seconds 244, and the championship was won by the US team.

In addition, in the women’s 3000-meter relay, the Chinese team missed the Group A final. The championship was won by the South Korean team with a score of 4:04.767.

