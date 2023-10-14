Short Track Speed Skating Team Announces Lineup for First Two World Cup Events

Short Track Speed Skating Team Unveils Lineup for First Two World Cup Events

By Liu Bing

A few days ago, the national training team of short track speed skating announced the lineup for the upcoming first two matches of the World Cup in the new season. The team is gearing up for the highly anticipated events and is ready to showcase their exceptional skills on the ice.

The lineup for the male team includes Lin Xiaoqun, Li Wenlong, Song Jiahua, Liu Shaolin, Liu Shaoang, and Sun Long. These talented athletes have proven themselves time and again, and their inclusion in the team attests to their hard work and dedication.

Similarly, the female team is composed of outstanding skaters who are ready to take on the international stage. Fan Kexin, Zang Yize, Gong Li, Wang Xinran, Xu Aili, and Wang Ye will be representing their country with pride and determination.

However, the absence of the meritorious veteran Ren Ziwei has raised eyebrows among fans and commentators. Ren Ziwei recently took to social media to explain his decision to sit out the first two World Cup events. He stated that he wasn’t in the best physical condition and felt that there was a gap between his fitness level and the team’s goals. Ren Ziwei expressed his commitment to recovering and training diligently, emphasizing that he will continue to strive towards his objectives.

Despite this setback, the national training team is optimistic about the upcoming events. The short track team will depart for Canada tomorrow to participate in the first two stops of the World Cup and the Four Continents Championship. The season’s inaugural World Cup will be held in Montreal, Canada from October 20th to 22nd.

The team’s coaches and officials have expressed their confidence in the selected lineup. They believe that the chosen athletes possess the necessary skills and determination to deliver top-notch performances. With their eyes firmly set on victory, the team aims to make their country proud and showcase the strength of Chinese short track speed skating.

National pride and anticipation are running high as the short track team prepares to take on the world‘s finest speed skaters. Fans eagerly await the start of the World Cup season, hoping for outstanding performances from all the athletes representing their respective countries. With their talent, hard work, and dedication, the Chinese short track speed skating team is poised to shine on the international stage.

