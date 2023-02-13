Original Title: Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup in Dordrecht, Netherlands: Lin Xiaojun won the men’s 500m gold medal

The 2022-2023 season Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup in Dordrecht, the Netherlands will start the competition on the last day of competition on the 12th. Chinese team player Lin Xiaoyu won the men’s 500m gold medal after the last World Cup, and the Chinese men’s and women’s relay team won the silver medal and bronze medals.

In the men’s 500m competition that day, Lin Xiaojun won the first place in the group in both the quarterfinals and semifinals. In the final, he slid out a time of 40.693 seconds and won the men’s 500m championship after the last World Cup in Dresden, Germany. Lim Yong-jin of South Korea and Kuczynski of Poland won the second and third places respectively. The women’s 500-meter race champion was won by Bel Seber of the Netherlands.

The Chinese team composed of Li Wenlong, Lin Xiaojun, Zhong Yuchen and Song Jiahua lost to the South Korean team in the men’s 5000m relay final and won the silver medal, while the Japanese team won the bronze medal. The Chinese women’s team composed of Gong Li, Xu Aili, Wang Xinran, and Zang Yize won the bronze medal in the women’s 3,000-meter relay. The Canadian team and the Hungarian team won the championship and runner-up respectively.

Song Jiahua ranked first in the group in the semi-finals of the men’s 1000m second competition, and then ranked fourth in the final with a time of 1:25.671. Korean star Park Ji-won won the championship in 1:25.359. The women’s 1000m second race was won by Canadian player Sarao.

So far, the 2022-2023 short track speed skating World Cup competitions in Dordrecht, the Netherlands have all come to an end. The Chinese team ended with 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze. Dordrecht is also the last stop of this season’s Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup.