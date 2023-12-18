Short track speed skating World Cup Seoul ends with Chinese team winning two gold medals_Guangming.com

Chinese athletes shine at 2023-2024 ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Seoul

The 2023-2024 International Skating Union Short Track Speed Skating World Cup Seoul Station concluded its last competition day on the 17th with Chinese athletes securing top honors in the men’s 500m and 5,000-meter relay events.

Liu Shaoang of the Chinese team clinched the men’s 500m gold medal, while Wang Ye secured the women’s 500-meter bronze medal. Additionally, the Chinese men’s team also claimed the gold medal in the 5,000-meter relay and finished third in the women’s 3,000-meter relay event.

Liu’s victory in the men’s 500m final came after a fiercely contested semi-final race where he narrowly advanced alongside teammate Liu Shaolin and South Korean skater Huang Daxian. In the final, Liu surged ahead in the last moments, overtaking South Korea’s Xu Yila to secure the gold medal with a time of 41.196 seconds.

Speaking to Xinhua News Agency after the race, Liu expressed his surprise at winning and recounted the intense competition in the semi-finals and finals. “After seeing the final result on the big screen, everyone was very happy,” he said.

In the women’s 500m final, Wang Ye, Fan Kexin, and Wang Xinran represented the Chinese team, with Wang Ye eventually clinching the bronze medal in a closely contested race against the Dutch team.

The Chinese men’s team also excelled in the 5,000-meter relay final, showcasing remarkable teamwork and strategy to claim the gold medal. Team member Sun Long emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation in securing their victory in the relay event.

The Chinese women’s team, composed of Fan Kexin, Gong Li, Qu Chunyu, and Zang Yize, secured the bronze medal in the women’s 3,000m relay event, underlining their strength in team competition.

The World Cup also saw Canada’s William Dangenu and South Korea’s Jin Jili secure gold medals in the men’s and women’s 1500m second competition championship, respectively.

The performances of the Chinese athletes at the World Cup have demonstrated their strength and competitiveness in international short track speed skating events, earning praise and recognition for their outstanding achievements.

