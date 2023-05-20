Shortened stage at the Giro? A fool without regulatory support – breaking latest news

Of Marco Bonarrigo

The transformation from stage to stage of the Borgofranco d’Ivrea-Crans Montana a coup by the riders who claim absolute power by humiliating sports and spectators

It didn’t fall freezed rain (1), there were no accumulations of snow on the road (2), gusts of wind impetuous (3), extreme temperatures (4), reduced visibility (5) o polluted air (6). Yesterday none of the six conditions envisaged by the Extreme Weather Protocol that the international federation drafted six years ago to protect the (sacrosanct) health of the runners occurred. The transformation from stage to stage of the Borgofranco d’Ivrea-Crans Montana a coup d’état by the tadpoles who threatened a strike without regulatory supporting documents and without thanking for the discount: two thirds of the group, in just over two hours of racing, walked 25′ behind the winner.

Certain rules would be needed to avoid a similar situation delivered, after a dutiful apology, by the trade unionist Salvato it does not make sense. They can be imposed certain limits in skiing (never below -20 degrees), the vela (no regattas with more than 20/30 knots) or the open water swimming (16 minimum, 31 maximum) but not in cycling where you ride for hours in extremely changing situations.

The six conditions of the protocol are a grid: the organizers scrupulously check the weather and, if there is the slightest risk, modify the route as was done for yesterday’s stage, eliminating the summit of the Gran San Bernardo at risk of avalanches. And even when time suddenly froze, there is a safe solution like at Sanremo 2013



where the cyclists already in the race were quickly loaded onto the buses at the foot of the snow-covered Turchino pass, allowing them to resume the race in a safe place. See also Football and Frisbee, you can have both

The decision should be made in agreement between the organizers, doctors, teams, riders and judges if the conditions set out in the protocol are met. But gAthletes have absolute power when they fear a stop that would humiliate race and spectators.

Time ago Rcs Sport asks a federation (deaf and inextricably linked to the Tour) to be able to move a week later the Giro to reduce the risks of an increasingly mad weather. Waiting for the ok, athletes and teams will do well to claim safety issues only when necessary so as not to repeat yesterday’s bad performance.