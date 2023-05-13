Shot for the title battle. If this happens again, we will terminate the contract, responds the boss

At the same time, even Sivak, who was 200 grams heavier, could not meet the limit of 66 kilograms during the first attempt. However, the experienced Austrian of Dagestan origin Ruslan Tokharov, who exceeded the limit by 2 kilograms, caused much more trouble for the organization. The main match of the RFA 10 tournament was thus affected by an earthquake, the result of which did not come until a few hours later.

The whole situation was discussed with the RFA management, but also with the coaching teams of both fighters. Sivak was given a choice of three variants. Either he would fight for a title that only he could win due to his opponent not meeting the weight limit. There was also the possibility that the duel would become a so-called superfight without the possibility of winning the belt. There was also the possibility that the Czech talent would withdraw from the match and would be completely out of the main duel of the tournament.

Photo: RFA Ruslan Tokharov, an Austrian of Dagestani origin, was overweight by 2 kilograms and will not fight for the belt.

In the end, this is not the case, and the audience (apparently) will not be impoverished. All parties agreed that the match would take place and it would be a title fight in which only Sivak would be able to win (defend) the belt.

“The title will only come from Vašek. He can either gain it or lose it. Tokharov has no chance of winning. There is also a condition that Ruslan must meet the weight limit on the day of the match. We decided not to disclose what weight it is,” RFA chief Boris Marhanský told Sport.cz. So is it realistic that if Ruslan didn’t manage to meet the weight even tomorrow, the duel would be canceled? “I think the match will be the same so,” he continued.

The organization also admitted that it was already slowly and surely looking for a possible replacement. “I’ll tell the truth. It was realistic that the match would not happen. We were even looking for fighters who would be able to stand in for Ruslan. Such things were also dealt with. They were difficult debates with everyone,” admits Marhanský.

Photo: RFA K1 champion Václav Sivak during the weigh-in before the RFA 10 tournament.

Tokharov not only loses the opportunity to fight for the title, but also has to give up up to 40% of his salary in favor of Sivak. “He realizes he is the culprit and failed to meet the weight. He apologized for it. He agreed to everything, but he doesn’t like that additional conditions are placed on him,” says the boss and promoter in one person. He also admits that he is disappointed by the actions of the Austrian fighter.

“I tell myself that it is an important match for the title, and not necessarily a duel within the prelims. Wrestlers should take extra care to make the weight. This applies primarily to fighters from Austria. It has already happened to some in the past, Ruslan is third in the order. That’s why I told his management that if he doesn’t make weight with us for the third time, we will terminate his contract. We will not give another chance,” says Marhanský.